RICHARD KENNEDY
In the past, you might not always have known who to vote for when you see the ballot sheet. Maybe you have simply opted to vote with your party, or based on a friend’s recommendation. Voters today have a flood of information on the candidates, but sometimes those sources might not always be dependable.
Unless you know the candidates, you may do your own research or see where they stand on issues by talking to friends or consulting various media outlets. We assign labels to candidates based on what we interpret from these sources. But are we really getting the truth about what the candidate stands for?
I believe that the best way to choose a candidate is to utilize both our mind and our heart. Our mind processes information on the candidates to determine how each uses their decision-making skills, employing logic with available data and experience for the best possible outcome for the majority of people. Some call this science; others call it logical reasoning.
When we use our heart, we are looking at how each candidate makes important decisions that impact the community, society, and families, both now and in the future. Let us consider what constitutes a good quality of life, which is something we want for our families — elements such as healthcare, housing, education and public safety.
In my campaign for Frederick County Board of Supervisors, representing the people of the Shawnee District, I have sought to portray how I combine the heart and mind into sensible reasoning for you, the voter. On my website (kennedy4shawnee.com), you can read about my positions on the issues that I believe are most important to our community.
As I have indicated in the past, my focus and commitment, if elected, will be to improve the quality of life for the families of the Shawnee District and all of Frederick County. Together — using our hearts and minds, and with an eye to the future — we can make positive changes.
Richard Kennedy is the Democratic candidate for Frederick County Board of Supervisors, Shawnee District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.