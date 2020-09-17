EDWARD L. JAFFEE
While virtually all the attention on this fall’s elections is on the presidential race, Virginians also have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to increase fairness in the elections process by voting “Yes” on Ballot Measure One, the Redistricting Commission Amendment.
One major block to achieving fairness in elections has been the longstanding practice of gerrymandering our legislative voting districts.
Basically, gerrymandering is a way for legislators to choose their voters, instead of the other way around, by drawing districts that ensure their re-election. It has blocked progress on commonsense social justice and environmental reforms at the state level, and at the federal level it has stymied fair representation of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Redistricting Commission Amendment offers a resolution to these problems, in the form of a bipartisan Redistricting Commission tasked with redrawing voting district maps in the commonwealth, in a method that emphasizes citizen participation, racial justice safeguards and full transparency in the process. This approach won bipartisan support, including from Jill Vogel, the state senator who represents most Star readers.
If approved in the November 3 election, the Redistricting Commission’s efforts will result in four critically important improvements:
It will replace our outdated and discriminatory redistricting laws with a fair and inclusive process;
It will protect civil rights by adding specific voting safeguards for minority communities, into the Virginia Constitution;
It will be led by citizens. Politicians will no longer have free rein to choose whomever they want to represent. Regular citizens will be an integral part of the process, with a citizen chairing the commission; and
It will be transparent. Instead of backroom deals, the system will be completely open to voters and watchdogs. Public meetings will be held across Virginia, with all data and notes from those meetings open to the public.
This is a major change in how Virginia goes about the business of setting up our electoral districts, and it is long overdue. But it won’t happen unless we vote “Yes” on Ballot Measure One, the Redistricting Commission, on November 3, or sooner by mail or in person at your local Board of Elections office. In the interest of fairness, please vote for this amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.