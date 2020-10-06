TONY REYNOLDS
I am working on voter outreach with the local Democrat Committee. For the past five weeks I have parked my car in a public area adjacent to the Clarke County Farmers Market — this area is, on market days, the public square. I am there to discuss voting, voting options and, more importantly, the value of all citizens voting in a democracy. All citizens. I also provided folks with yard signs for the candidates running on the Democrat ticket. At times there are two or three of us. We adhered to our civic responsibility by wearing masks and keeping appropriate distance.
A candidate running as an independent has also come to the public square to meet the local folks and to discuss county issues. It is the public square. The public square is open to all. That is the power of the 1st Amendment — open presentation of ideas. Neither invitations nor permissions are required — it’s the public square. We were not invited nor did we need permission. Access to candidates and voting information was found useful by dozens of folks each week. However, not all parties want to encourage voting — or voting by all citizens.
The market began receiving an avalanche of complaints from Republicans complaining about our presence “in the market.” It was explained that no non-profits were “in the market” this year and that we were in a public area away from the market and that they were free to do the same. It is the public square. But the concept was too complex or the civic responsibility required was too great. The complaints escalated and vendors were getting concerned. The market management was fearful of a disruption from troublemakers. They had valid concerns that loud and aggressive confrontations might put the venue access at risk.
As respectful citizens, we elected to withdraw form the public square before the market was subjected to open harassment. I believe this was a real possibility as some group has been systematically stealing our campaign signs for weeks — many off of posted private property. This lack of integrity and respect is a red flag – as is the dangerous rhetoric of the party such as the president’s retweet of “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” The Republicans could have done exactly like the two other groups had done. Nothing prevented them. They chose to make trouble instead. Bullying was easier than competing in the public square with ideas, a party platform, policy discussions, and encouraging voting — like political parties in a democracy do.
Our 1st Amendment rights were violated on Saturday. Our right to freedom of expression and speech. Our right to assemble. That is not how a democracy works.
We will be doing random “pop up democracy” events frequently now in random public spaces. Stop by and say hello. Our freedom is important. Let’s talk about how we can keep it.
It wasn't the voter outreach that went awry. Republicans intimidated those who were doing and permitting voter outreach. That's shameful, unAmerican behavior.
