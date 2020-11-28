LARRY LAMAR YATES
There are two main theories about 2020 election fraud.
One describes a vast conspiracy to steal the election. Shady figures behind the scenes guided millions of people to cast illegal ballots.
How could such a criminal conspiracy of millions, supposedly mostly Black and Latino people in major cities, have been invisible? The evidence for it does not exist. A bunch of judges agree with me. There was no such vast conspiracy.
So why do so many people believe there was? My bewildered Democrat friends have their own theory. It’s that Republicans are stupid or insane.
Of course, that theory is also false. Millions of people in this country, some degreed medical professionals and attorneys, others with more respectable jobs like truck-driving and waiting tables, are not all, or even mostly, stupid or insane.
So why are so many of them buying this fake story?
Because this is no new overseas Internet myth people just fell for. It’s old and familiar native fake news. Regardless of evidence, it rings true to millions of U.S. citizens, especially white people raised in the South.
The story of millions of dark-skinned people voting illegally, aided and guided by evil white power-seekers, has been told to white Southerners for 150 years. It’s as familiar as the paper clip and the wide-brimmed cowboy hat, which were devised around the same time.
The story was first told in the ashes of war. The Fifteenth Amendment had just guaranteed all U.S. citizens the right to vote. Most white people in enslaver states had become convinced over a couple of centuries that, in the words of the Vice President of the just defeated Rebels, “slavery subordination to the superior race” was the “natural and normal condition” of people of African descent. They also knew that Black men who did vote would vote otherwise — to stay free. They had to suppress those Black votes. But they needed a story to justify their action. They used the same one we hear today.
For the next thirty years, the same story was told over and over. Around 1900, it really came into its own. Virginia, like all the former enslaver states, rewrote its constitution to block voting by Black men. The main argument used for a constitutional convention was that it would end this supposed voter fraud. John Mitchell, the Black “fighting editor” of the Richmond Planer newspaper, knew better. He said the “moneyed classes” were using the “scarecrow of Negro domination” for their own ends. The 1902 constitution all but ended Black voting in Virginia for more than sixty years, but also deprived many less wealthy whites of their votes.
However, the conspiracy story became part of the official Lost Cause mythology, reinforced by monuments, public ceremonies and schoolbooks. Though weakened by the Freedom Movement, those old stories are still there, like a raggedy old flag, to be brought out once more.
To my liberal friends’ surprise, the Freedom fight didn’t end with civil rights laws and integrated Coke commercials.
Larry Lamar Yates is a resident of Winchester.
(18) comments
The always enduring “what’s old is new again”, only this time the nostalgia is for a time when people “knew their place”. The worst part of it all in this go ‘round of “the urbanites are stealing votes” is that algorithms are working thru our social media feeds to target us with only information that supports our already imbedded biases, so we are all parading around spouting off about how ignorant everyone else is, while we repeat the info we see everywhere- which is info tailor made to support our already drawn conclusions. (Your google results for anything...say, “voter suppression”- will differ greatly from someone
else’s). Larry is 100% correct- the old trope of minority election fraud is rooted in racism and been promoted lately (certainly not refuted) by mainstream Republicans, but Facebook and Insta and Twitter and Google all share an enormous blame for ginning up an angry electorate and creating an impasse of wills for different sides of issues by telling everyone they are correct and what they feel is the truth. We were an INFINITELY nicer, better, more connected people without them. DITCH SOCIAL MEDIA and get this country back on sane ground!
Your "analysis" is so fact driven and unbiased! Nah, just kidding (although I do agree with your Big Tech sentiments, too bad they support y'all so much...) [lol][lol][thumbup][thumbup][lol][lol][thumbup][thumbup][lol][lol]
An even-handed assessment, if you are capable of focusing beyond the superficial... - https://spectator.us/evidence-actually-rudy-giuliani-voter-fraud/
lol..rudy ghoolianni..lol..could not stop laughing to read anything referencing the nutbag rudy
Of course, because you are superficial and incapable of looking past outward appearance to comprehend the spoken word. But don't let that stop you from being... you. [thumbup][lol][thumbup]
Thanks, Mr. Yates, for providing historical perspective that shows that this "conspiracy" charge is not an historical abberation, but part of long pattern.
Sorry but, as the Leftists like to say, the 1900's are calling and want their narrative back.
How any rational person can blatantly ignore the MANY verifiable incidents of Leftist voter fraud, WHILE AT THE SAME TIME postulating that it is Republicans who are the main culprits? C'mon, man, are you insane? Or just mentally challenged? I'll wait... [rolleyes]
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/11/illegitimate-election-plunges-republic-crisis-daniel-greenfield/
speaking of mentally challenged, rudy-tRump-doc, three nuts in a pod
I "challenge" you to find one source from middle of the road publications and pundits that agrees with 2020's version of the mass fraud. Or for that matter, one judge or state election official.
As far as the 1900s wanting their narratives back, my letter identifies as a major problem the eagerness of both rightwingers and liberals to ignore the past. The 1902 Virginia constitution, put in place to overtly block Black votes, was in effect into the 1960s.
And of course nowhere in my letter did I say that there was Republican fraud this year. The fraud is entirely in their claim, after losing a fair election, that some vast imaginary fraud existed.
It's an established fact that many Southern whites cling to a fraudulent mythology, for example denying tht the 1861 Rebelion was primarily intended to preserve slavery. I am merely pointing out one other element of that mythology.
[thumbup]
I was wondering how long it would take the local chief socialist comrade yates to call people racist who question mail-in ballot fraud. I guess he is full of anger because he was born white.
[thumbup]
can you please define socialist and or socialism... first put down your social security check and medicare card, before you begin typing
LIke anyone with a conscience, I have certainly given thought to being designated white. No one is born white, it's a political decision, just like a being a Duke or prince or a member of any arbitrary caste.
My letter didn't question 2020 fraud so much as point out that rightwing Southern whites are telling the same story they told 150 years, a fable that has been frequently disproven.
Also, my letter had nothing to do with socialism, or with any questions of economics and government. It's interesting that you equate my questioning this ancient narrative to being anti-capitalism. Are you suggesting voter fraud is a feature of capitalism?
[thumbup][thumbup]
The Democrats have engaged in election tampering and voter fraud ever since we freed their slaves.
doubt if your mindset freed anyone. you are a prisoner of your own stupidity
I am sure you are well aware that the Democrats who did the major election tampering -- as I referred to in my letter -- were the same element of the Democratic Party that left the party in the late 20th century. And that the "we" that freed their slaves -- including the US Colored Troops -- were despised by those same Southern white Democrats.
HIstory is complicated, but it's not that complicated. Give it a try.
