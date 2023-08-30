ALEX MERCER
I would like to offer my condolences to the people of the community who have been affected by this embarrassment provided by Delegate Bill Wiley’s office.
Many of us have not heard back from the delegate’s office when we need assistance.
Think about this — most of us are paying more in fees and taxes. The cost of living is increasing by the week, and worse, higher gas prices.
I am tired of both political parties arguing and not getting any good legislation done. I voted for Governor Glenn Youngkin and Mr. Wiley because I thought they were traditional, business-focused Republicans. I am proud of my vote for Mr. Youngkin. I am disappointed in my vote for Mr. Wiley. I will not make that same mistake ever again.
Instead of using solutions I can always count on, Mr. Wiley or Susan Shick, his legislative director, cause continual strife. My parents raised me with this life lesson: “Keep your home life personal and professional life separate.” This has not been the case for our community.
Now things have gotten worse regrettably. Wiley the other day began publicly arguing with one of his constituents on social media. Sounds like the politics of Donald J. Trump. I find this appalling and embarrassing. I voted against Mr. Trump for this same behavior twice. I refuse to allow that type of toxicity to run rampant in our community.
I am an independent voter. This year, I ask for us to vote Mr. French, Ms. Rodriguez, and the Frederick First candidates.
Please, I urge change this November. Early voting begins September 22 and ends on the Saturday before Election Day.
