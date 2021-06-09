Yesterday, 6/8/2021, was the Democratic Party primary for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. I am a poll officer...speaking for myself only!!!
In 2019 I dropped my name into the "I will volunteer" box at my polling location. The Office of Elections & Voter Registration staff e-mailed me, I attended officer of election trainings and worked my first election for president in November 2020.
Anyone can do what I do..and I love it. Why? It is a LONG day. You arrive at 5 a.m. and have an hour to get everything set up and ready to go for the voters. We dragged chairs, we set up privacy folders for voters. We followed strict rules to ensure our free and fair elections. It is mentally healthy and therapeutic (at least for me) to learn how democracy works in this fashion.
So here is the thing. All this talk about elections. Everyone is so angry! But at our polling location, not as many voters as I would have liked voted between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. To be honest, if I had not received an email asking if I would volunteer, I would not have known there was an election.
I write this letter to say, let's all DO BETTER. For me, I'm marking election days on my calendar. Our vote is our most powerful tool. It is mighty!! Voter engagement matters!
It is a long day, but a really good one. Following the 2020 race with all the conversation in the media about how elections work, well, I have an anchor against the storm because I participated at this granular level. As a poll worker for two elections, the process I follow is excellent. Loads of training available. Documentation, safeguards, other experienced folks who have worked elections for years showing up for this sacred right we have.
If you can't work the polls like me, register to vote. Mark your calendar right now for next election day, Nov. 2, 2021.
And to you, Winchester Star, keep those election days as a countdown front and center on your home page!! Maybe an auto dealership will sponsor it! Heck, maybe I will! How much does it cost? E-mail me!!
One more thing..read www.ballotpedia.org — it has who/what is on the ballot in your state. It helped me decide the best way to cast my vote yesterday.
Here are two things I learned yesterday: 17-year-olds in Virginia can vote in congressional and/or presidential primaries if they are "preregistered" to vote. Google that. Preregister to vote.
Also, yesterday was an "OPEN" primary. That meant any registered voter could have voted yesterday. And at our locations, we saw both parties come in. Thank you for reading!!!
See you Nov. 2, 2021!
Kerry Kenney is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
Thank you Kerry for doing this. If you don't vote, you cannot complain
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.