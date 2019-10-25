It’s the same old litany of initiatives
There’s an onslaught of articles and signs for Democratic candidates this election cycle. Clearly a concerted effort at least in Virginia is underway to promote these candidates. Where’s a serious Republican effort? If Republicans lose many seats in this election, it will be their own fault with no one else to blame since the differences in agendas and platforms are profound.
It is generally believed that most Democrats are left-leaning liberals and most Republicans are right-leaning conservatives. The Democrats these days are pushing their socialism agenda hard, led by mostly young, inexperienced individuals with seeming little knowledge of our nation. They clearly have unrealistic far-left agendas, and I question their patriotism. Compromise or considerations of viewpoints other than theirs are non-starters, a sad situation.
By the end of Barack Obama’s march toward socialism and globalization, the Democratic Party lost 70 seats in Congress and more than 900 state seats to Republicans due to this agenda. By some polls 79% of voters felt the country was going in the wrong direction. Why would we want more socialist-driven politicians? Today with a Republican president, about half of the people still apparently feel the country is going in the wrong direction. What we see now is a divided nation, half being liberally closed-minded and unwilling to find middle ground like past generations.
So if you decide to vote for a Democrat, this is what you get. And you can’t pick and choose; you get it all since all Democrats are told how to vote by their leadership: Larger government, increased regulation and bigger spending. A Federal government having an increased role in distribution of local funds and a drive toward redistribution of wealth. Increased taxes across the spectrum. Unrestricted immigration and open borders. Suppression of free speech, particularly on college campuses. Continued pacifist approach to trade. Ongoing weak, unfair trade agreements. Weakened military, limited R&D, generally poor readiness. New gun-control laws and push toward repeal of the 2nd Amendment. Medicare for all, at a cost adding $1 trillion annually to the deficit and debt. Severe and costly climate control initiatives. Unrestricted abortions at any stage of pregnancy for any reason and possibly after birth. Voting rights for anyone living in the United States, citizenship or ID not required. And don’t forget everything’s going to be free.
I’ve yet to find a Democrat who can clearly articulate why they feel their party is on the track to a better America without them becoming extremely defensive and seemingly offended that I just don’t understand their agenda. What I do understand is economics, history, common sense, and the writings of Thomas Jefferson that addressed many of the mistakes being made today by liberals.
Few liberals can explain the Democratic Party’s full platform and its likely negative impact on society. They all try to defend the party, but fail miserably when the issues are objectively analyzed using real facts. Maybe it is time for Democratic voters to reexamine what they are really supporting and promoting.
George Thomas is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(1) comment
Please Take Time to VOTE Nov. 5th. Your VOTE COUNTS. In 2017 Sheriff Lenny Millholland, in his official role as the Sheriff enthusiastically endorsed Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring. Actually in 2013 Millholland endorsed Herring the first time and he probably pushed AG Herring over the winning line since he only won by 165 VOTES (or 85 SWING VOTES) of the 2.2 MILLION VOTES in the ENTIRE STATE. Since then life in Va has drastically changed for the worse. When Millholland endorsed Northam and Herring he helped erode our 2nd amendment rights, the sanctity of life of the unborn, the sanctity of marriage, Immigration polices meant to protect us, the starting of more sanctuary counties (there are 3 in Va already) & the erosion of sound fiscal management. The voters need to hold him accountable for his actions and let him retire again and go to his 2nd home in Florida. As everyone knows you only endorse candidates that have the same beliefs as you do and you can't be concerned about the safety of the lives of the citizens if you support late term infanticide abortion proponents. ** If you are Offended by these FACTS you are Offended by the TRUTH.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.