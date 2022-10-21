JAMES WILSON
Some thoughts you might want to consider when voting in the upcoming Winchester City elections.
First, set aside the incredible contention at state and national levels. Winchester City positions have little to do with those extreme hot-button issues.
Second, be thoughtful when reading what is published in The Star regarding candidates for city jobs. Candidates and their supporters offer what they believe they can do for their constituents and the city. Often it is based on what has transpired in the near or distant past. If you see the same information in the same order in letter after letter, perhaps supporters used an information sheet in crafting their letters, rather than firsthand knowledge.
Third, if there is a significant issue in your ward (and there often is) consider if your choice for counselor has properly weighed or would properly weigh the concerns of the ward when he or she votes. (Ask owners around the old radio station property if anybody acted on their issues.) While there is an argument for supporting city-wide “higher purpose” issues, if there are genuine ward-level concerns, and the candidate is conflicted between the two, would he or she recuse him or herself in a controversial vote? Would your candidate take the time needed to listen to, consider and understand your concerns and then represent you while voting?
Fourth, as a follow-up to my third point, ask if your candidate has the fortitude to say “no” when “no” represents the will of constituents in that ward. Our city is facing big issues, including stormwater management, preserving and promoting green space, and a relentless push to increase urban density.
Fifth, many of the city’s processes are ancient, bureaucratically complicated, and gruelingly time-consuming. The time required to grasp the details and especially the consequences of actions presented for a vote will compete with other personal priorities every candidate will have. It is possible, and maybe probable, that council members vote to approve a complex and maybe questionable city action depending completely on information provided by city staff instead of doing needed independent research.
While experience is certainly a factor, there is equal if not greater benefit in having a fresh point of view on the City Council. In all things, there is a time to say, “thank you for your service” to incumbents and welcome new points of view. We voters get to do that. Please vote.
