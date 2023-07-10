School choice is not a new concept, it’s been used in multiple cities and countries. It has failed every time.
Even the couple lucky students selected are proven to not do better than they did before the voucher, and they do the same at the expense of everyone left behind.
It’s set up specifically to benefit white Christian children, especially those who already come from affluent or privileged backgrounds. Many of the students chosen for these vouchers are already enrolled in these private schools; more than half have never attended public school. But now, the parents get free tuition and the public school gets less funding because they’re giving wealthy families a free pass at the expense of our children.
Voucher programs do not help children; they hurt them while funding religious indoctrination using our tax dollars and further underfunding our desperate public schools.
This system discriminates in every way, and it does so obviously and unapologetically. It’s a system that plucks out the best students to send to religious private schools, as long as they meet the right physical criteria. The top student in the class can be denied for reasons including, but not limited to, race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or identity — really being in any minority or marginalized community. This includes potential students and their families. And when students are selected for this program and are then turned away at the start of the school year, the public school doesn’t get the money back, just more financial burden.
I personally take great concern in the fact that someone would go against my First Amendment right of separation of church and state by forcing me to fund schools that teach students to hate people like me.
Why should I, as a Jewish woman, give a single cent to a so-called school when I would have been turned away had I showed up as a student with a school choice voucher? My money is the right color green for them to accept, it’s my Ashkenazi skin that isn’t the right color to accept.
I am not a member of the dominant religion in the U.S. People like me have a lot more to fear and a lot more to lose with ignorant, racist, shortsighted policies like school choice. And as a future teacher, I find this appalling.
This is defunding our students, not helping them. It’s targeting the children in most need, with the least privilege, to help a select few, who are almost entirely white, Christian, privileged, and from affluent families in a form of reverse affirmative action.
It funds those with the least need at the expense of those with the most.
Give our students a chance by giving them an actual choice to succeed.
Fund our schools, not the churches pushing their for-profit race-based indoctrination programs. Save our community from this; don’t let it fail us like it has everywhere else it’s ever been used.
Danielle Stryker is a resident of Frederick County.
