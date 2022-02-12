Perhaps the most misleading argument in favor of vouchers (diverting public school funds to parents to pay for private school tuition) comes from those who claim that such vouchers will have a neutral financial impact on public schools. They base their argument on the false presumption that schools operate on the basis of a per pupil cost. For example, they argue that a school system with a $20 million budget and 2,000 students spends $10,000 on each student. While that figure represents an accounting calculation which may be useful for comparative purposes from one school division to another, it is very misleading. Why? Because the proponents of vouchers will argue that a student who leaves that school system "saves" the system $10,000, so a voucher paid from school funds for that amount will leave the public school system no worse off, and the student and parent happier for being allowed to choose a different alternative at public expense.
Where is the fallacy? One child leaving that school system will NOT save the system $10,000, since no teacher can be laid off, no classroom shut down, no bus run discontinued, no fixed costs like heating/ cooling the buildings, insurance premiums, cleaning/maintaining buildings can be reduced. So, a voucher for $10,000 paid from public school funds will be money "off the top" with no matching savings because the child left. That money must be made up by reducing expenditures for the school system somehow. Assume 100 students take advantage of the voucher at $10,000 each for a total loss to the school system budget of $1,000,000. Unless those 100 students leave the same grade level in the same school, the same bus route, there is not likely a commensurate savings that the school system can realize to absorb the cost of $1,000,000 to pay the vouchers for the students to attend private schools.
So how does the system make it up? Reducing teachers/other personnel, reducing bus runs, increasing class sizes, reducing funds for instructional materials, technology, extra-curriculars. Any of these measures will REDUCE the quality of programs for the students who remain in the public schools in that system.
Arguing that vouchers will have no negative impact on public schools is a fairy tale. Whether this argument is the product of inexperience with institutional budgets or an attempt to mislead the public, vouchers are a genuine threat to public education. If public schools are important to you and your children, it is time to speak up.
Dr. Glenn R. Burdick
Retired superintendent, Winchester Public Schools
