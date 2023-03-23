“Waiting for another shoe to drop” describes Biden’s governance of our once mighty nation. The initial “dropping shoes” are Biden’s policies that beget other “shoe(s) to drop,” which cause existential threats to America’s survival. Like the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” Biden’s governance is capable of producing that final shoe that drops and destroys the essence of our Constitutional Republic.
For conciseness, I’ve consolidated Biden’s dropping shoes into three categories necessary for America’s survival: national unity, growing economy, and foreign policy with sufficient military capability to deter America’s enemies.
National unity requires a recognized citizenship that agrees sufficiently with the nation’s policies to willingly obey our laws, pay taxes, and defend the nation. An initial dropped shoe is Biden’s dividing America by having his politically weaponized Department of Justice’s continuously pursue Jan. 6 demonstrators and those who disagree with Biden’s politics or morality, like Trump supporters, parents at school board meetings, pro-life and pro-gun demonstrators, and as disclosed in a DOJ letter, Latin-Mass Roman Catholics.
Biden’s socialist, woke cultural policies champion racist Critical Race Theory, discrimination against white men, and counter culture that falsifies American history. He promotes homosexuality, drag queens, and transgender, all anathema to God and traditional, Christian family values. Biden’s Department of Education encourages government schools to teach children to hate America and embrace cultural Marxist values and non-Christian sexuality. But Christians won’t back down. We’ll defend our faith, that same faith that built an America that was once a “Shining City on a Hill.”
Biden’s open southern border policy causes the following “other shoes to drop”: the entry of six million unassimilated, needy, unvetted illegal (and terrorist) immigrants who suppress American wages while requiring taxpayer support; increased crimes; enrichment of powerful border-controlling Mexican cartels; and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) fentanyl and other drugs that murder a hundred thousand Americans annually.
Insurance statistics suggest Biden’s vaccine policy mandates are killing and disabling more Americans than our government is reporting. Future dropping shoes about this will surely follow.
Biden’s economic policy of exorbitant spending to fund green energy, finance Ukraine, and enrich globalist Democrat contributors has elevated inflation; and increased debt, bank failures, and income inequality. Possible future dropping shoes include more dollar devaluation, bank failures, debt spiral, nationalization of banks, and loss of the dollar’s “world reserve currency” status.
Biden’s foreign policy to deter war by appeasing the CCP is failing. The CCP is now warring against America using chemical (fentanyl), biological (COVID-19), cyber, economic, and other unrestricted warfare to weaken, and ultimately, united with Russia, replace America as the world’s superpower and reconstruct the international order. The CCP is planning kinetic war against Taiwan and America. Meanwhile, Biden underwrites Ukraine and ignores the CCP’s military buildup by decreasing America’s real defense spending and ignoring our inadequate military industrial base. Biden’s policies won’t maintain an effective military, as dismal military enlistment statistics show.
America’s existential threats are the CCP, our $31.6 trillion debt, and Biden’s administration. The sooner we relieve ourselves of him and his dropping shoes, the sooner America can regain its righteousness, honor, and greatness.
Donovan "Mark" Quimby is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.