The doors open to the privileged table. The voices that were once in conversations have become silent. The host seems to ignore me, but I am not truly invisible. I know I am not. I can see I am given their eyes. I am waiting 2 be seated. I know there is a place for me. I do see an empty table. I know I belong. I feel that I belong right here. Right now, still waiting 2 be seated. The host has gone to help others, still, I see an empty table. The host is now coming towards me. I am feeling excited. I am going 2 be seated. I stand up with a smile on my face waiting to follow the host back to that empty table 2 be seated. It seems like I wasn't the reason for the host's smile. It was a couple behind me. The host tells them their reservations are ready. Still, I see an empty table, waiting 2 be seated. Waiting to breathe, waiting to exhale in life and its patience that I wasn't invisible at all. I was showing resiliency waiting for this table.
It is love that has shown me in the face of what used to be fear is now courage. Making change is not doing something different. That is not change. Making change is doing something difficult. It is doing something right. It is not how long would I wait for that empty table but how long would I wait to have that uncomfortable conversation at the table, waiting 2 be seated. It is in the shadow’s thoughts in the injustices and within the human heart. We build character that doesn't bend in the words of hate, but stands up in words that heals the past and the future. It amends freedom fences of hope surrounding forgiveness, peace, and compassion. That it is the touchstone of our moments to change and to advocate. That mirrors the greatest universe in our humanity to love each other. This is our walk now. This is our work now. Where we will leave our footprints for our children to continue a legacy to pave the roads to greater communities, nations, and the world? We are presented with the gift of life and resolve, to build and shape the pillars of life cycles. That is deeply rooted in dialogue to effectively listen to each other. This is not a goal but an expectation reflecting those mirrors on what we can achieve together. That is the invitation to discover his or her truths. While discovering ourselves and country.
History = the Future.
Making Connection = Hope.
Healing = Resiliency.
Taking Action = Motivation.
That is us. In a common place to sit and reconcile and to become the echoed voices of equality and justice for all. When we sit at the table in conversations, we must remember: We are the table. Awaiting and inviting others 2 be seated.
Rodney O.E. Culbreath is a resident of Stephens City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.