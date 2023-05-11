STUART WOLK
A once proud, competent and civil governing body, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, has dissolved into a petty and mean-spirited group of alleged leaders.
The old adage that one bad apple can spoil the whole bunch comes to mind as this dissolution falls directly at the feet of Shawn Graber, the Back Creek supervisor. From day one, he has shown a lack of respect for the constituents of Frederick County and his fellow supervisors with paranoid ramblings, incivility and a general inability to work with people for the common good. Quite a legacy to leave! Mollie Brannon, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the upcoming primary, shares a similar style and demeanor to Graber so I have to ask: Do we really want more of the same? I, for one, certainly do not.
On June 20, we in the Back Creek District have the opportunity to stem this tide of negativism and pettiness by voting for John Jewell in the Republican primary. A true gentleman and public servant, John leads by listening, not attacking. He has a reputation for honesty, integrity and collaboration. This is evidenced by his career working in the U.S. Senate in increasingly responsible roles managing multi-million-dollar budgets. As of late, his work as chairman of the Frederick County Planning Commission has been exemplary. A man of faith and honor, John has worked actively and effectively in our community for over 26 years.
John’s platform is one of common sense and should be emulated by future governing bodies. What is best for children tops his agenda as he will seek an effective yet cost conscious plan for student growth. Transportation in our area has become pathetic and John has pledged to work effectively with the powers that be to ensure safety and smart planning for our roads. As a small business owner, John understands the challenges facing those like him. He will work tirelessly to expand opportunities for small businesses. Finally, our dependence on farmers for the food we eat is evident and John will be a strong advocate for protecting our rural areas and our farmers.
Common sense, civility, professionalism, integrity … can we ask for more as we attempt to right the course and recover from the past four-year debacle? I think not and will be proud to cast my vote for John Jewell on June 20. I invite you to join me as we strive for a better Frederick County.
