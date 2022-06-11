JAMES SHERRY
A friend who’s vastly smarter than me constantly challenges me on issues of the day, domestic and international. I value his friendship and his willingness to state his views and positions clearly and then listen while I try to do the same. Ours is the kind of relationship I’d like to see among all Americans, regardless of political outlook.
Surprisingly, we agree on a number of issues, despite my being a conservative Republican and him a moderate Democrat. I take this as a good indication that our representatives in the House and Senate could do the same if only they would make an honest attempt to do so.
One issue my friend and I continue to disagree on is climate change. I’ve written before about how I’m being slowly worn down by the constant bombardment of “settled science” and claims of “common sense,” but there’s at least one obstacle in the way. Proof that any of the schemes, measures, laws, directives emanating from Democratic-controlled agencies will have any beneficial impact on climate change is conspicuously absent.
Back in 1983 I was involved in efforts to win a NASA contract for the refurbishment of the non-motor segments of the space shuttle boosters. Our ships retrieved the spent boosters from the Atlantic Ocean, towed them to Cape Canaveral for disassembly and shipment of the motor segments to Utah and movement of the other structures to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center for refurbishment and assembly for a future shuttle launch. Part of our proposal was to build a separate factory on KSC in which the refurbishment would be accomplished, freeing up needed space in the VAB for other activities. We were well along in our planning when the EPA raised concerns about possible environmental impacts.
Being pretty naïve about such matters in those days, I was surprised that one government agency could at the stroke of a pen impede another agency’s essential activities. We knuckled under and hired an outfit to prepare the required environmental impact statement, at great expense, I might add.
This is offered as one isolated example, among hundreds of thousands more, of how the government can require major expenditures of capital pretty much at their whim.
Strange, then, that government can impose restrictions on industry in the name of climate change with no requirement to show that their impacts on entire industries, the economy, the job market, taxes, GNP, exports and imports are worth it in terms of producing the desired reversal of climate change.
I want proof that climate change abatement proposals will have a net positive impact. “Common sense” arguments don’t hold water; peer-reviewed studies showing in terms of time, dollars, and degrees the costs and benefits of each proposal are needed. Actually, to make it easier on the government, I’d accept studies that show with confidence that any positive impact would be realized, and within what time frame.
We should hold our government to the same standards our government imposes on us.
