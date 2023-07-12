One summer (pre-COVID) we were on vacation in Nags Head. We went to the local supermarket to get the week's groceries. This year we are going to eat more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, I said. We can still eat healthy on vacation, I said.
As we were going through the parking lot to the store I saw an older woman sitting on the curb, surrounded by other people. She had bleeding wounds on her forehead, forearm and knee. I ran toward her as I fished Band-Aids out of my fanny pack.
I knelt down and started applying Band-Aids. As I did I asked her the usual questions. "Did you fall?" "Yes" (annoyed). "Did you hit your head? "Yes!"
(angry). "How about we call an ambulance for you?" "NO!" (furious).
I tried to reason with her and her family members, who were all talking at once in various volumes. I tried to explain that a serious head injury doesn't always manifest symptoms right away. Also, she could be at risk for a brain bleed which could be deadly. She was absolutely not having it.
According to the CDC one in five falls results in a broken bone or a serious head injury. I can't speak for every health care facility but they would certainly do a series of neuro checks, which are mostly painless. They might order a CAT scan which is very good at detecting a bleed into the brain. You might have to stay several hours, or even overnight. Yes, it's a pain in the posterior. But you are so worth it.
Natasha Richardson was a very lovely woman, an award-winning actress and the wife of Liam Neeson. She was taking beginner's lessons on a ski slope in Montreal when she sustained a very hard fall. She refused medical care and returned to her hotel room. A few hours later she began complaining of a violent headache. She was airlifted to a New York hospital, but it was too late. She died of a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 45, to the bitter grief of her husband and two sons. No, it isn't a bit funny. Cautionary tales usually aren't.
We tried once more to persuade the woman to go to the hospital. She told us what we could do with our hospital, which was anatomically impossible. Eventually a family member loaded her into a large blue van. They all rolled down the road, still yelling at each other.
I ran into the Food Lion but I was too late. My husband was checking out with a cart full of chips, sodas and car magazines.
Have a safe summer. Watch your step when you go off the curb. Make sure you pack a lot of Band-Aids.
Judith Melton is a resident of Berryville.
