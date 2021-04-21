Congresswoman Maxine Waters is a village idiot, whose stupid grandstanding in Minnesota should cause her to be expelled from the House of Representatives.
My family comes from the Minneapolis area. Three of my grandchildren live there. One of them and my son-in-law contacted me in recent times to get advice on buying guns and being trained to shoot – because of the collapse of law and order in the region and the fear of worse to come. I advised them to follow President Biden’s advice and get a shotgun: they both did.
Congresswoman Waters' rabble rousing speeches and incitement to riot in that community demonstrate exactly the same kind of incredibly poor judgement shown by former President Trump back on January 6th. Both “lit a match in a gasoline can.” Trump was impeached for his stupidity. What will happen to Waters for hers? Or are liberal jerks excused for the same kind of mistakes as conservative jerks. Is there a double standard here?
Worst of all, the judge presiding over the Derek Chauvin trial has now publicly stated that the blundering congresswoman’s incredibly poor judgement will probably result in a successful appeal of any conviction. A safe bet. I think the judge is right in describing her deportment as “abhorrent.” So Waters' ineptitude could very well allow former officer Chauvin to “take a walk” in the end. Is that what Waters' real goal is? Does she WANT to see misjustice occur, even when her own self-serving and aggrandizement and petulant pursuit of publicity is the immediate cause?
Just make sure that Waters isn’t allowed to “take a walk” for imitating President Trump. She should be out of the House in the morning.
Louis Knapp is a Frederick County resident.
Waters? ....you fellows ever heard of a deplorable called tRump
Yep, Waters just has a big mouth. Just because someone is a Democrat or a Republican doesn’t designate intelligent.
While it was "stupid grandstanding, and maybe worse," in my opinion, it's typical of all the outspoken congressional dolts who don't know when to shut up....and there are plenty of those on both sides of the aisle....I'm sure we all agree on that. Should we expel Gohmert, Gaetz, Gymbo as well? There is a reason they are supposed to serve 2 years.....
"Poor judgement" is a bit of an understatement. Democrats and their media and "woke" capital allies, have resurrected a more modern iteration of "lynch mob justice". If Chauvin ends up winning an appeal, they'll have none to blame but themselves.
Leftists after Jan. 6 - TRUMP INCITES RIOT!!! Conservatives: How? Leftists: He said non-specific words that don't actually prove anything... BUT EVERYONE KNOWS WHAT HE MEANT!!!
Leftists on M. Waters: What's the problem???
A narcissistic sociopathic hoodlum in the White House who has thousands of lies under his belt and has daily tantrums about losing...."what's the problem."?
