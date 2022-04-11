We believe that well-run public schools are a vital and essential component of a healthy democracy. Our schools prepare the next generation to take on the mantle of democracy and self-governance, but like all public institutions, they must be supported. They are not a foregone conclusion. They require deliberate and thoughtful care. Public schools touch us all in so many ways, whether through our children, our grandchildren, our businesses, or our neighborhoods. They are essential to a thriving community and maintaining property values.
In the past several months, we have been troubled by the actions of some of the members of both the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and Frederick County School Board. Their behavior has been frustrating, disheartening, and at times, frankly embarrassing. While some political points may have been scored, most in the community are tired of the extremes.
The voting majority of the Supervisors have shown support for a budget that will cut 25% of the public-school funds in a year when revenue is at an all-time high, despite our schools being overcrowded and our community growing at record rates.
We are Frederick County Strong and we welcome our neighbors to the table to help fight for a community that is best served not by looking backward at what we have been but by looking forward to what we can be. We believe that competent elected officials are a vital and essential component of a healthy democracy. Our elected officials do not deserve our support on the merit of their position alone. We deserve elected officials that are sincere in their efforts to improve the condition of Frederick County, not posturing for political points.
We represent over 100 families in our community who want the best for their children and schools. We live here, we work here, and we raise our families here, just like you do. We love this county and our schools. We want boards that will work together to make our community better. If you believe that too, please join us! Because we plan to be here for the long haul.
We are Frederick County Strong.
Jodi Yeggy is a resident of Fredreick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.