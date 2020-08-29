TERI MERRILL
Dear Republican voter:
I’m watching the Republican National Convention and I don’t recognize the country being depicted in the many comments being put forward. In the narratives being drawn, any Democrat and Joe Biden supporter is running rampant, violently setting towns ablaze, shooting at police and inciting mobs wherever we we live.
The lies, the distortion, the fantastical thinking is jaw dropping. Not one policy put forth, not one vision of where this country should aim. Just a cartoonish depiction of a leftist hellscape that no one who actually lives in this country recognizes.
But the reality of where we are right now as a nation is so much scarier than the dystopian nightmare being drawn by the Republicans. Record unemployment because of the mishandling of the pandemic. Likely 200,000 dead by fall and millions infected due to the same incompetence. Children who can’t return to school because the FDA and CDC and other Trump federal agencies have become so politicized, we can’t trust what the federal government is telling us about how to move forward safely. Environmental regulations routinely overturned to protect our drinking water, waterways, air, and natural habitat.
A State Department and Justice Department that have become mere mouthpieces of the administration with a cultish adherence to a flawed, corrupt, venal leader rather than guided by an ethos that truly puts this nation first. An Administration that has more former employees who have been arrested, jailed or under investigation than any in history. A once-revered nation that now elicits pity from its former allies and indifference from its enemies.
The reality of where we are under Donald Trump is scarier than any childish depiction being put forward by his cult followers about Democrats. Just read the news and use your God-given sense: we are not better off than where we were four years ago. We are losing on trade, climate, social justice, economy, education, jobs, housing and more.
I’m terrified about where we are under the Donald J. Trump vision of America. Please, for the good of this great nation, reject the autocratic, corrupt party of Trump. Vote for Joe Biden and let’s get back to valuing truth, honesty, hard work, respect, and compromise. Our nation deserves it.
Teri Merrill is a resident of Winchester.
Ms. Merrill describes the problem very well. The underlying cause of President Trump's support is the alternative universe created by his Administration and the vast web of supporting media that serve as an echo chamber reinforcing each other's message. As an independent I receive a lot of messaging from both campaigns and the media and other organizations that support them. While exaggeration has always been a trait of both parties and most candidates, never in my many decades of life have I ever seen such a volume of outright lies and deceit than what is currently being generated by President Trump and his supporting organizations. Many good people who happen to be conservatives and/or Republicans are inundated every day by the huge ongoing volume of consistently reinforced lies promoted within this alternate universe. Unfortunately they are left with little available time to seek objective sources of information and less inclination to seek it since everything they do receive is consistent even if imaginary. There is no point in arguing with hard core Trump supporters over what they currently believe to be true. We should encourage Republicans and independents who have not already made up their minds to seek objective sources of information on the issues facing our country. Few if any of those that do will vote for President Trump in the next election.
The word is Hypocrisy. The Left first opposed Trump taking action to slow the spread of the Virus, then two months into it, jumped to the other side and claimed that he was not doing enough. They did not apologize for such hypocrisy. Consider that they have also denounced Trump as being a dictator and wanting to be a king. Yet they want him to decree a nation wide mask requirement, nation wide social distancing, and keeping the nation shut down using dictatorial powers he doesn't have. Why? Because that is what they would do - they would be King. Perhaps there are enough intelligent people left in this nation to recognize their evil grasping for dictatorial power. I do note that more people than ever are losing their fears, and taking off the mask of servitude.
Careful Sparky, all that twisting will turn you into a knot.
Except, once again, it's pretty easy to read the news and follow exactly how this played out... if you are capable of rational thought... eh, nevermind...
Great points, Mr. Sparkman. I’m not sure which might do us all in first; the hypocrisy on the left, or COVID. One seems much more virulent.
The lies were certainly flowing during the week. It's almost like he knows he's losing and needs to go out with a full on corruption show.
Watching CNN will make you stupid.
One has to wonder if you need to have your eye sight checked because what you think you are seeing on TV and reading is not reality.
President Trump's 2016 Promises made, Promises kept:
- Withdraw from the TPP
- Appoint toughest/smartest trade negotiators
- Crack down on unfair trade abuses
- Renegotiate NAFTA
- Label China a currency manipulator
- Stop China's economic aggression
President Trump's 2020 Promises:
- Defeat the China Virus
- Turn China Virus adversity into America economic prosperity
- Bring our Pharmaceutical supply chains home
- On-Shore millions of manufacturing jobs
- Defend American factory jobs with tariffs
- Always put American workers first
I am sorry that you cannot see the greater good that our President has done for our country.
May I suggest that you and husband relocate to another country.
Our President, Donald J. Trump is the most patriotic president we've ever had.
IMHO ... 2020 will be a landslide victory for President, Donald J. Trump because of democratic views like yours.
Oh please! If you are going to point fingers at one political party (in this case republicans), then you better be prepared to point fingers at the other (democrats). We as a nation are so darn polarized that we vote for candidates who check the party boxes. Our citizens cannot think for themselves, they don’t want to compromise, or find the center, which is how our republic is setup to function. I guess what I am saying is simple. If your going to give an appraisal, then do it honestly for all.
Bravo! Therein “lies” the problem. I see no mention in Ms. Merrill’s reality any condemnation of the violence, looting, vandalizing and KILLING, done by groups that support her candidate. A candidate who, only condemned it himself, after his poll numbers dropped. Please, the American voters are much smarter than that.
