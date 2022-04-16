Ranging in age from 18 to 76, 32 beloved Virginia Tech students and faculty members were tragically taken from their loved ones at Norris Hall on April 16, 2007. They represented a variety of academic areas, faiths and ethnic groups and embodied tremendous promise. Brian Bluhm from Stephens City was within weeks of completing a master's degree and was active in Baptist Campus Ministries.
Many tears were shed as thousands mourned on that ominous Monday morning due to a heinous gun assault. Emblematic of the atrocity was a shattered watch that stopped at 9:13 a.m. The world shared its support with vigils, banners, and maroon and orange lights blazing. As Washington Irving noted, these tears were not in vain: "There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power and speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. Tears are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition and unspeakable love."
A microcosm of heroism and love resonated that fateful day from a disciple of God, Dr. Liviu Librescu. A Holocaust survivor, Librescu migrated from Romania to become a brilliant scientist, inventor, aeronautical engineer and "everybody's friend." On that ominous day, impervious to fear, this distinguished "Medal of Valor" recipient barricaded a classroom door with his body and perished so 22 students could escape through the windows. He magnified and accentuated God's work: Matthew 5:16 — New Living Translation (NLT) 16: "In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father."
Despite the atrocious act on the beautiful campus, many injured students returned and received degrees.
There was consternation among many Virginia Tech student/athletes and quarterback signee Tyrod Taylor. Undaunted and intrepid, Taylor and others signed and excelled in academics and sports.
While 26 Virginia Tech students/survivors suffered injuries from gunshot and jumping out windows, six graduated shortly after the tragedy. After the fanfare of the first post-massacre graduation faded, something astonishing happened: The other 20 student survivors quietly returned to Virginia Tech.
We will always have indelible memories of the deceased Hokies and prayers for their family, friends, spouses, etc., and will heed and live by Helen Keller's script: "What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us."
We Va. Tech students, graduates, professors/adminstration, family and friends are embolden by the 32 monuments/spirits in front of Burruss Hall to live by the motto "Ut Prosim" (That I May Serve). "We" are the embodiment of kindness, service and civic consciousness!
Dr. "Nikki" Giovanni Jr., a poet/activist and Virginia Tech professor, provided a speech encapsulating the love in Hokieland:
"We are sad today and we will be sad for quite awhile.
We are not moving on; we are embracing our mourning.
We are Virginia Tech.
We are strong enough to stand tall tearlessly;
We are brave enough to bend to cry
And sad enough to know we must laugh again."
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester
