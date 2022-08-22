Consider COVID. Is there any way to escape the challenges, disruptions, difficulties, deaths, and memories that have plagued us in our new reality? Some used the time in positive ways, while others began to compensate: drinking heavily, overeating, binging on TV shows, or spending recklessly. Who developed behavior patterns to cope? Can we, “Forget about COVID; just leave it behind us?” Is “forgetting” an option? Now that life is somewhat back to normal, who is stuck with negative coping patterns that helped during the stressful, traumatic time?
Keep COVID in mind when considering trauma. Imagine that insecurity is our norm, uncertainty, lack of stability, physical or emotional abuse, or neglect, is a part of our daily experience. Just as the pandemic took a huge toll on our heroic healthcare workers, children living in dysfunctional families or coping in unhealthy school environments must “work” to grow up, even when toxic situations prevail. What may be “heroic,” like getting oneself to school, coping with bullying, paying family bills, lying to prevent abuse, surviving discrimination, etc., may not serve well elsewhere. We don’t simply “forget” past trauma, just as no one negates COVID.
Children on “red alert” are psychologically unable to learn; many struggle to achieve balance in and out of school and may take dangerous risks in an effort to self-medicate. Adults carrying the burden of childhood trauma struggle to adapt or live healthy, balanced lives. Too often, families facing trauma experience disfunction, poverty, homelessness, and addiction. Trauma is a plague on healthy communities.
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) is a survey about the impact of trauma on individuals. High results are strongly related to risk factors: alcoholism, depression, cardiovascular diseases. Trauma-Informed Professionals working with traumatized individuals often face similar stressors; awareness may help practitioners implement necessary self-care.
A Trauma-Informed Community teaches resilience and increases our capacity to adapt successfully to acute stress, drama, and chronic adversity. Resilience Training in schools, businesses, and organizations strengthens individuals, families, and communities’ ability to recover from the short and longterm effects of trauma. COVID remains; we have less fear but still cope with protocol and caution. How do we hope to reduce trauma in our community?
Triumph Over Trauma serves Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, and Warren Counties. Founding organizations, I’m Just Me Movement, United Way, Warren Coalition, and Northwestern CSB Prevention and Wellness Services are launching this initiative, reaching out to like-minded organizations, businesses, and individuals ready to collaborate.
Trauma-Informed Schools recognize the effect of trauma on students. When resilience is a school-wide focus, everyone on campus creates a supportive and safe environment. Students learn and practice positive social and behavioral skills; they thrive in stability and face fewer disciplinary consequences.
Communities can be trauma-responsive, trauma-informed, and resilient; we can prevent and mitigate the impact of ACES and improve procedures and policies to protect our vulnerable neighbors.
Find out more about Triumph Over Trauma in the Northern Shenandoah Valley on Facebook or triumphovertraumaNSV@gmail.com.
On behalf of the leadership team.
Katherine Simpson is a resident of Winchester.
