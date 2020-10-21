MARY VEILLEUX
How can civility become a high value again in America? Last night after finishing reading “Up From Slavery” by Booker T. Washington, I marveled at his unceasing effort to create Tuskegee Institute from the ground up. The strength of his character and moral fortitude were challenged continually by many who opposed his efforts. Of his enemies, he simply ignored them or sought to understand them. Spitting hateful words or throwing jabs were never his way, though there were many temptations to do so. Is there any way we can restore civil discourse in a toxic environment like that of Washington? I think so.
A major influence in his life was Frederick Douglass, a great orator and statesman who dedicated his life to the black cause. In his book, Washington relates a time when Douglass was forced to ride in the baggage car, even though he had paid the full price for a seat. When some of the white passengers walked back to console him by apologizing that he had been so degraded, Douglass responded:
“They cannot degrade Frederick Douglass. The soul that is within me no man can degrade. I am not the one that is being degraded on account of this treatment, but those who are inflicting it upon me. “
It is worthy to note that both these great men did not allow hatred, resentment and bitterness to rule their lives and discourse. They both acknowledged the immortal soul which “no one can degrade.” Where does that point of view come from? Did he just make it up? Is it from his good rearing? In my opinion it comes from having a life centered on truth, which no one can trample on...it can be twisted and defrauded, but never abolished.
One of the great truths that our country was founded on is that all men are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. As history reveals, we have failed miserably in many ways. The greatest was allowing the enslavement of blacks, and once freed, failing to to give the means for their flourishing (very evident in Washington’s book).
With unrest and protests in our cities, I think there is a good reason to prioritize civility. I have two ideas. One requires history teachers to add “Up From Slavery” to their reading list for students to gain an historical perspective that only an autobiographical account can give. Heck, it should be required reading for every citizen, since it gives such a detailed account of the enormous challenges of the black person after the Emancipation Proclamation and how some of those challenges were overcome. Secondly, I think it’s a good time for our country to set aside a day to publicly acknowledge the sins of the past and for a call to Americans to live up to our ideals and to commit ourselves to treat all persons respectfully and honorably. Black and white, we can bring civility back.
Maybe if they read Up From Slavery and other accounts of the struggles black folks have faced and still face in this country some folks would not get so angry when they see:
Black Lives Matter!
Maybe if people knew that Black Lives Matter is a communist organization they would not automatically support it.
see what I mean .. goat refuses to read and his ignorance is overflowing
[thumbup]
The history that should be remembered and taught,
