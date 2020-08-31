By DAVID STEGMAIER
There’s a reason that significant numbers of Democrats are changing their party affiliation: their leaders, in their desperation to win the presidency in November, have become extremists! Despite the daily demonstrations of mindless hatred for our country, Democrat leaders have remained silent for the last three months, condoning and sometimes encouraging this outrageous behavior.
Unfortunately, “cancel culture” amounts to a desire to destroy a great nation that continues to be the most important force for good in the world, that has liberated more people out of tyranny and poverty and had the strength and courage to destroy the greatest menace the world has ever known-the Axis powers of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan during World War II.
We, Americans, have been able to do these incredible things because we have lived by the principles established by our founders that include a reverence for our creator, a striving for equality of opportunity for all citizens, and a recognition of freedom and political power of individuals in their own communities and states. The attacks of “cancel culture” are about treating these principles as irrelevant and our American story as being shameful. Oddly, these attacks are being waged at the same time that millions of people around the world wait patiently to become citizens of this land of opportunity and freedom.
Regrettably, we in Frederick County are experiencing attempts to cancel our history and culture. To deal with these attacks, we must heed the admonition of George Santayana, that “those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” We should be aware of our history, the good, the bad and the ugly, and if our monuments and museums disproportionately highlight one event or group, let’s add other events and people, rather than taking away expressions of our history and culture that already exist. I am proud of those who have preserved our civil war battlefield sites, monuments and museums in the Shenandoah Valley, including the work done at the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park that has effectively augmented the history of slaves in that community, to correct the earlier neglect of their important role.
Using the park’s historic enhancement as a model, I believe there is a reasonable alternative to the current effort at Sherando High School to remove the school’s Native American warrior mascot. As a way of keeping our culture strong and our community together, we should complete the project started at the school in 2016, to teach students about the American Indian tribes of the northern Shenandoah Valley, in order to provide a greater appreciation for the mascot, that is an important part of our community’s history.
The American culture is a beautiful tapestry of the diverse citizens who are a part of the American family, including American Indians, native Alaskans and native Hawaiians. We must remain true to the principles that have made our country such an incredible land of opportunity and freedom for all of us.
Mr. Stegmeier, if you feel you may end up on the wrong end of "cancel culture", you may want to reevaluate what it is that is objectionable.
I encourage everyone residing in the Shawnee District to vote for David Stegmaier this November. We need good representation after the void of Trout and Fisher.
Your rational and reasoned thinking have my vote! Thank you, sir!
