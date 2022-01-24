One night in 1976, while an Army captain and 4th Infantry Division staff officer at Fort Carson, Colorado, I was serving as Staff Duty Officer. I was staying alert all night to react to emergencies and to secure and surveil the division headquarters building when I entered an assistant division commander’s office and encountered a six-inch desktop mushroom figurine that read, “I must be a mushroom. People keep me in the dark and feed me bullsh**.”
Mushroom treatment describes the Biden administration’s governance. America’s greatness is being diminished in darkness, in ignorance. We’re fed bull by commission and omission due to incompetence, arrogance, cowardice, ignorance, ideology, politics, poor leadership, and possibly treason. As the Chinese Communist Party’s military buildup progresses unabated on all fronts (including outer space), America’s stagnates. We’re even ignorant of the Biden family’s business relationships with the CCP.
The Biden administration, abetted by mainstream and social media toadies, is not transparent. We’re fed lies, blame-shifting, head fakes, personal attacks, questionable science, denials, and do-as-I-say dictates.
American citizens deserve the truth.
Biden said American civilians with Afghan allies would exit Afghanistan before our military, but many Americans/Afghan allies remain stranded. And the lie that Biden’s $5 trillion Build Back Better Bill, if passed, wouldn’t increase our debt. And when Biden said he would control COVID before saying there’s no federal solution, but then used a specious OSHA “work around” to push a vaccine mandate, while ignoring natural immunity, therapeutics, and monoclonal antibodies, before the Supreme Court ruled the mandate unconstitutional. And there's Biden’s asinine claim that red state election reform laws return America to the Jim Crow era, even though he wants to unconstitutionally federalize elections, which may eliminate voter ID, and increase voter fraud. And stating our southern border is secure while millions cross, some carrying drugs that kill 100,000 Americans annually.
Biden claimed to be a unifier but divides America by race and politics unnecessarily and unconstitutionally. He attacks white men (“white supremacists”) and Trump supporters as domestic terrorists while acquiescing to BLM and Antifa city-burners. Then, there are lies about the economy, our supply chains, and the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
I have no evidence that Democrat administrations can govern truthfully. Obama governed and Biden governs untruthfully in their attempt to transform America from our Founders’ constitutional republic with recognized checks and balances.
Knowledgeable people reject the Democrat’s transformational goal. This once liberal party is now a Marxist, socialist party dedicated to endlessly redistributing other peoples’ money for entitlements to buy votes, and changing laws and the Constitution to achieve perpetual governmental control, while lying that Republicans want to destroy democracy.
Unlike the Republican Party’s government of, by, and for the people, the Democratic Party is a party of causes, those promoted by academics, businesspeople, technocrats, and government officials — influential, global elites — who meet annually at Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the World Economic Forum’s leftist agenda and champion greater global government that resembles Communist China.
Biden’s administration feeds us bull to deny us the whys, wherefores, and realities of its policy intentions and failures. To eradicate the Democrat’s mushroom treatment and reinvigorate sunshine, vote Republican.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby is a resident of Winchester.
The TRUTH will always come out and its coming soon ...
Boris Epshteyn on MSNBC (Ari) - Trump won 2020 election
https://rumble.com/vt254n-boris-epshteyn-on-msnbc-ari-trump-won-2020-election.html
Sorry, but this letter is just more Fox-inspired propaganda. The Biden Administration has worked on a bipartisan basis to pass the nation's largest infrastructure bill which will rebuild our aging infrastructure and employ thousands of people. The Biden Administration has gotten vaccines and boosters out to the public and is now sending masks to anyone who asks for them. The Biden Administration has overseen the largest economic comeback in the world today. And, most Americans are delighted to have a president who doesn't spend his day hurling school yard insults on Twitter and planning to overthrow the election.
