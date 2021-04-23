KENNETH EVANS
As a U.S. citizen, disabled veteran, and devoted supporter of the Constitution, I am often perplexed by people who believe and promote the degradation of our Constitution rights as acceptable. The letter to the editor on April 19, 2021, calling for gun control, gun registration and increased taxes on legal gun ownership was nothing more than another misinformed, emotional attack on our Constitutionally enshrined rights.
The truth is guns don’t kill, people kill people! I have never in over 39 years of military, law enforcement and civil service witnessed any type of firearm cause serious bodily injury or death to anyone without it being used by a human being with a brain. So the statement “guns kill” is just grossly misleading an inaccurate. So next time you get in your automobile, rest assured you are more likely to be killed or injured on a public street or highway than by gun violence in America.
There is no evidence to support the statement that there is a gun violence epidemic in this country. In fact, violent crimes have been decreasing for years in America and that can be proven if you just Google FBI Uniform Crime Reporting. The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting clearly states that in 2019, 1,203,808 violent crimes were reported in the United States and that the offense of murder was less than 1.4% of that total. It also revealed a decrease in violent crimes over the last 10 years. These statistics are complied each year from law enforcement agencies throughout the United States, so if there’s a gun violence epidemic no one is reporting it.
As for the statement concerning degrading one’s rights in pursuit of life, liberty and happiness, I would encourage everyone to read the Constitution. We all enjoy those constitutionally guaranteed rights and one right, regardless of whether you choose to exercise it or disagree with it, does not supersede your other individual rights. So to make that assertion would be like supporting warrant-less search and seizure by law enforcement. Tell me how that’s going to work when they kick in your door?
We don’t need more gun control. What we need is the strict enforcement of gun laws. Illinois has some of the strictest gun laws in our nation and having personal knowledge of the violence in Chicago, I can tell you offenders are being arrested and charged everyday but the district attorney and judicial system let them go. So who is really promoting gun violence in our cities?
I encourage everyone to seek the truth about guns. Then as an informed citizen, call your elected officials and demand violent criminals be arrested, charged, prosecuted and locked up. Demand violent mental health issues be identified and addressed. These are reasonable solutions to the problem, not an emotional, baseless plea for more gun control.
Bottom line: Legal gun owners aren’t out committing violent crimes and in fact save lives each year.
Kenneth Evans II is a resident of Frederick County.
