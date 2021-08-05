I have been a physician in Winchester for 14 years. Last year, I was thankful and proud to see our medical community make difficult choices and personal sacrifices to help get us through a health care crisis unlike any we have seen before. I commend the hospital staff in particular for the heroic work of treating patients with a pandemic causing virus without any known treatment or cure.
I am equally dismayed that our hospital staff and a large portion of our community are now making the personal choice to not get vaccinated. Hundreds of millions of vaccine doses have already been given. The risk of a significant adverse reaction has been similar to other vaccines. The vaccine has been shown to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from the virus. Hospitalizations from Covid-19 are now almost exclusively among non-vaccinated individuals with numbers rising once again.
Not enough heroes answered the call to get vaccinated and now the leaders of the Valley Health system made the difficult decision to mandate the vaccine for all staff. There is overwhelming expert opinion based on a large amount of data that the vaccines are safe and the only option for preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from the virus and to significantly reduce transmission and community spread. Without adequate staff vaccination, there will be hospital spread that will strain the resources and staff available at Valley Health, thus jeopardizing the ability to fulfill our primary mission of providing medical care to our community.
The most important reasons for not getting vaccinated are already approved exceptions to the Valley Health staff mandate — a known individual medical risk or core religious belief. Strong consideration was also taken for the value of individual liberty, the fear of the small personal risk with the vaccine, and the fact that there is some degree of natural protection with prior infection — all factors for not making the vaccine mandatory when it first became available.
However, the reasons for not getting vaccinated must be weighed against the risks for our health care system and community. The delta variant is now the dominant strain and is more transmissible and dangerous. Unvaccinated hospital staff risk exposing hospitalized patients and their essential colleagues to this virus. The liberty for hospital staff to not get vaccinated simply does not supersede expert opinion, medical data, or public safety. Not being vaccinated is now an unnecessary risk for causing harm to those we seek to help.
We all must weigh civic responsibility against individual fears and freedoms. A mandate is unfortunate but necessary when there are not enough heroes choosing to do what is required. It should be obvious what the consequences are without vaccination and how essential and safe these vaccines are.
For the love of god and country, the hospitalized and frail, your family, friends, and self — health care worker or not — please get vaccinated. We finally have a shot at ending this!
Dr. Lee Selznick is a Winchester resident.
The so-called "experts" in the medical and scientific community have done a HORRIBLE job handling Covid-19. They have rejected proven therapeutics that can save lives. We the people know we have been lied to. We don't trust you or believe you. Your credibility is shot for good. That's what happens when you made this political and denied science. For example, science tells us that cloth masks do not work. Numerous studies over the last 15 years all concluded that. Yet, you keep pushing them for political reasons. Masks are not going to START working suddenly.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Use the science. Use your brain and not the internet. Talk to your doctor. Get vaccinated.
There’s nothing more to say.
The Greatest Generation is appalled at this mess. And they should be.
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
