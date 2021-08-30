PATSY GOCHENOUR
It is my understanding that there has been no infrastructure planning, just economic development in Winchester/Frederick County for the past fifty years. Some will say “Come to the Top of Virginia,” but in reality this community is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley. If you don’t believe me, check out the source of the Shenandoah River, where it starts, where it wanders in its journey across land to bring it to drain into the Potomac River at Harpers Ferry, which then mingles to flow into the Chesapeake Bay.
Based perhaps on your prior knowledge, you’ve heard that you go up north and down south, but that’s not the case if you live in Winchester/ Frederick County. You go up south and down north. Have you ever seen water flow uphill? Please don’t feel bad. Even my seventh-grade social studies students when I taught at Daniel Morgan Middle School during the 1980s and early 1990s said, “Mrs. Gochenour, do you know how dumb that sounds?” However, since I was required to connect my students with similar global situations, I pointed out that the Nile River, the largest river in the world, starts south of the equator and flows through northeastern Africa, continues north, and drains into the Mediterranean Sea.
From the moment I stepped into a second-grade classroom at Virginia Avenue Elementary School in the fall of 1957, I was always planning what I could do to help my second graders succeed not only at their development age but also how to meet the expectations of the stated school curriculum. Even though I knew the requirements they were to fulfill or satisfy in order to pass to the next grade level, my students had to feel they could play a very important role in obtaining that goal. With that thought in mind monthly units were designed and carried out by the teacher and students, which created a fantastic learning environment.
The community of Winchester/Frederick County is like a small classroom in this large school of life. The Master Teacher has provided a fantastic learning environment with all the tools needed for success, but each individual student must choose how he or she wants to achieve not only as an individual but also contributing to everyone’s “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Wind blows and water flows! And my opinion is that humankind cannot continue to pollute the air they breathe and the water they drink. I am of the faith that God’s earth will survive but humans will become extinct. However, the sad part of this is these two-legged creatures will take many four-legged and winged creatures with them.
I conclude with the thought that if we humans would get our act together during this very dark time in our lives, we can focus on “rejoicing comes in the morning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.