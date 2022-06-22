SARAH J. HARRIS
Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis, with 6.5 million Americans living with the disease. In Virginia, 150,000 people age 65-plus have Alzheimer’s, a number projected to increase 26% to 190,000 by 2025. More than 351,000 Virginians — family members and friends — are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s. I was one of those caregivers.
My husband, Ernie, was diagnosed with this disease when he was just 53. It was his last day of work. Our plans and dreams for a future with our young children were altered forever. For nearly five years before his passing, I adjusted my family and work responsibilities around Ernie’s needs. I relied on the Alzheimer’s Association for support and accurate information about this insidious disease.
Much progress has been made in the fight against Alzheimer’s over the last decade, thanks in large part to the National Alzheimer’s Project Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act. With these two important acts set to expire in 2025, updated legislation is critically needed by people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
I thank Sen. Mark Warner for his steadfast leadership in the fight against Alzheimer’s as a co-sponsor of the NAPA Reauthorization Act. This vital legislation supports a national strategic plan on Alzheimer’s, with focus on research, risk reduction, and clinical care and services for those living with the disease and their families. Sen. Warner also supports the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act, which ensures Congress has the best information from scientists to determine necessary Alzheimer’s research funding towards preventing and effectively treating this disease.
Alzheimer’s erases our loved ones’ memory, intellect, personality, and health until nothing remains. Let’s remember and act. Join me in thanking Sen. Warner for his support and in calling on his fellow members of Congress for their support, as well.
Sarah J. Harris is the Alzheimer’s Association Virginia state ambassador to Sen. Mark Warner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.