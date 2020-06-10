“People who love each other fully and truly are the happiest people in the world. They may have little, they may have nothing, but they are happy people. Everything depends on how we love one another.”
Mother Teresa
Sauntering the Apple Blossom parade route on May 2nd, the Town Crier had a mission with a vociferous and incessant outcry of love for everyone impacted by and/or in the fight to alleviate COVID-19... first responders, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, scientists, transportation, medical and grocery businesses, Apple Blossom participants, school officials, high school and college seniors, and yes POLICE AND FIRE AND RESCUE. Ironically, now fire and rescue are saving lives and extinguishing fires, and police are protecting innocent citizens and business owners from violence.
It is now contingent upon the “Crier” to acknowledge the expediency of the judicial system in the arrest of Derek Chauvin (police officer who killed George Floyd), praise those peaceful protesters, and be remorseful and respectful to the victim Mr. Floyd who had overcome obstacles to be a better citizen.
Most police officers would not condone this travesty of law enforcement, and there is no room for violence; it is imperative to heed Dr. Martin Luther King’s poignant and indelible words: “When evil men plot, good men must plan. When evil men burn and bomb, good men must build and bind. When evil men shout ugly words of hatred, good men must commit themselves to the glory of God.”
In conclusion, we should express vehemently our love for moms and dads on their glorious days in May and June, respectively. Abraham Lincoln once said he owed everything he had become to his “angelic mother.” And Jim Valvano said his father gave him the “greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.”
Douglas Strosnider, the “Town Crier,” lives in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.