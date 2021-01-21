MICHAEL MCGLYNN
“Join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall!” The verse from John Dickinson’s “The Liberty Song” has perhaps never been as pertinent as it is today. While reading through comments on a recent story published in this very newspaper, I saw many who demanded that political supporters of the opposing party be rounded up and forced to admit wrongdoing, that reprisals be carried out against them. Sadly, this sentiment is repeated more and more often these days, including by some of our elected officials in the hallowed halls of our capitol. These demands are extremely dangerous and we all must see this danger and stop it.
The recent attack on our Capitol was a black mark on our country and our credibility on the world stage. It will have an impact on our society and on the world for time eternal. A small group of radicals carried out the attack and are being identified and prosecuted, as they should be. It is however of the utmost importance that we as a society do not accuse others of sedition or treason, when they where not part of the attack.
Over the past two years, we have seen great turmoil in the streets of our nation, from peaceful demonstrations to violent attacks. Political violence is not the answer and is wrong, no matter who carries it out, left or right. The vast majority of Americans, both left, right, Republican, Democrat or other are not violent and did not take part in or condone these sad proceedings. Therefore, we cannot and should not identify our political opponents as traitors, or seditionists or violent criminals just because of who they voted for. We must respect the constitutional right to vote for whom we please without retribution no matter how we may feel about a given candidate. If we do not respect this right, then we tear apart the very fabric that makes our country and our society so great, that sets us apart from the rest of the world. We may become angry over events, over perceived or real injustice, over our candidate loosing an election, but we must not destroy the ability of our great country to function and to choose our representation.
Our men and women in uniform do not see each other as enemies, but as Americans, ready to lay down their lives for that identity. Like them, we must persevere through our problems and stay strong in unity as Americans respecting each other no matter our political beliefs. We have a process to express ourselves and that is what we must use, not subversive language or calls for retribution or reprisals against our political opponents. If we set this precedent, whichever political party is in power will use it and there will be no freedom, we will sink to a level of fear and repression from which we will never recover.
Then Antifa groups need to be dismantled & arrested. In Portland, Seattle, Denver & Sacramento, they demonstrated, rioted, burned, & chanted Biden was not their President. Their hatred & violence continues, but of course main stream media won't report on it. Someone needs to call off their mob now, & stop paying them, because, apparently, they like it too much to quit. Unity is needed, but much more needed is civility, but some people just enjoy attacking.
Who is Antifa?
And are you really trying to compare riots over senseless deaths to a spoiled brat who lost an eleciton?
[thumbup]
"Therefore, we cannot and should not identify our political opponents as traitors, or seditionists or violent criminals just because of who they voted for. We must respect the constitutional right to vote for whom we please without retribution no matter how we may feel about a given candidate."
Spock gives a thumbs up even though he routinely calls people traitors for doing nothing more than expressing a different opinion. More hypocrisy from a Democrat.
More of an acknowledgment of what we all need to do Bern. You and me included. And it's not your opinion that bothers me, it's the lies.
Sorry Bernie, but trying to overthrow a government and a legal election is not “a difference of opinion.” It’s sedition and people caught up in the lies of a sick man.
Hey blackhorseliar! When did I or anyone posting at this site ever "try to overthrow a government and a legal election"? Never happened. Yet, both you and spock routinely call everyone traitor and racist. Get a conscience or get lost!
Well, you're safe from recriminations, aren't you? Bravado is often borne from anonymity...
