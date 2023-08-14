Depression has been stigmatized for ages. Thankfully, more and more people are sharing their story, including, most recently, Senator John Fetterman and Judge Lina Hildago. I have been sharing my story for 10 years hoping to help destigmatize depression.
I am a 69-year-old family physician with a special interest in mental health. I have experienced seven depressions, two of which were disabling, and one suicide attempt when I was 21. I share a more detailed story in a book of mine that was published in 2021 titled, “Mending a Broken Mind: Healing the Whole Person who Suffers with Clinical Depression.”
All of my depressions have been severe, lasting from a few months to several years. Like most severely depressed people I experience a depressed mood often with hopelessness, loss of interest and pleasure in doing things, sleep problems, appetite changes, low self-esteem, trouble concentrating, low energy and thoughts about death, sometimes even suicidal ideation. At my worst I am painfully agitated with a sense of terror. Imagine the strain this has put on my wife and children. In between depressions I experience no symptoms of mental illness at all — I thoroughly enjoy life and am very productive.
I depend on several medicine to treat my depressions and minimize recurrence. Counseling is helpful, especially cognitive-behavioral therapy. I strive for a balanced lifestyle. My self-helps include practicing sleep hygiene, exercising (not as much as I should), avoiding alcohol and illicit drugs, reading a lot and only good books including the Bible, participating in church as a lay eucharistic minister, quiet nondirected thinking, spending time with family and friends and working part-time. I care for the mentally ill and teach on mental illness at home and abroad in Kenya. There are several causes I regularly write about, especially on behalf of those who are marginalize and/or oppressed, including racial minorities, immigrants, the unborn and the people of Ukraine. This gives me purpose and meaning in life. Many of the above things I cannot do when I am clinically depressed.
There is a significant genetic component to depression — four of my five siblings and three of my four children have experienced depression. Psychosocial factors play a role. For me being an overachiever plays a role. Feeling like a failure in my personal or work life have triggered depressions.
Clinical depression is a world-wide problem — 7% to 9% of Americans are clinically depressed today. Nearly 50,000 people in America commit suicide every year. Depression is the number one cause of disability worldwide with many billions of dollars, maybe even trillions of dollars, lost annually due to missing work and poor job performance. Often depressed people simply cannot concentrate enough to do a job well or work at all.
If you think you may be depressed, get help now. Turn to your primary care physician, a psychiatrist, a counselor and/or an enlightened clergy. You can legitimately hope for a remission with all that healthcare and self-helps have to offer these days.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
