The terrible haze of the current COVID-19 pandemic will eventually clear. As the spring pandemic passes, we will begin to plan measures to prevent a full resurgence, as occurred in the 1918 influenza pandemic. A coronavirus vaccine may be available and a treatment (ramdesivir) looks promising for severe cases. Further, we are wiser now about importance of rapid implementation of public health measures such as isolation of infected cases, contacting tracing, quarantine and social distancing.
The fal,l too, will pass and we will all sigh a collective breath of relief and try to resume our normal lives. Though as we refocus, a part of us will wonder what dose nature plan next? We need a biologic conceptional framework to understand what is happening to us as a species and to consider a way to work together to mitigate the next pandemic risk.
The human behavior that made us so vulnerable to COVID-19 will still be present when this pandemic passes and will again reassert its power to expose us.
The world is tightly linked by international travel. Diseases in one remote part of the world can quickly pass from an animal reservoir to local humans (zoonoses), then become an acquired disease of travelers (Emporiatrics). Viruses are the most invisible and dangerous tourists. It was old world viruses (e.g., measles and smallpox) that invaded America within the bodies of 16th-century explorers and decimated the native population. The Ebola virus (with 60% mortality rate) emerged from African bats to cause severe local outbreaks and terrify the world of dissemination.
So what can we do? We need to think long-term and embrace the One Health concept. This concept states that we are all connected, that infectious diseases may rapidly spread from animals to humans, and from one continent to another.
If we embrace the One Health concept, we can then plan an international viral repository of high-risk pathogens such as coronaviruses, avian influenza and Ebola virus. From this viral repository, we can develop specific viral vaccine which may be stockpiled before the next epidemic begins.
The vaccine stockpile may then be utilized to provide ring protection at the onset and edges of the next pandemic. Imagine if a ring stockpile vaccine had been available in Wuhan. Ring protection works as follows: after initial index cases are identified, all contacts are immunized to provide a ring of immunity. The ring then results in a replication ratio (number of contact infections per infected case) below one, terminating the outbreak early.
The development and maintenance of a high-risk viral and vaccine repository is scientifically and economically challenging. This challenge must be met by all of us, as these viruses truly threaten us as a species.
Man is the most imaginative of God’s creation. My hope is that we can be imaginative in the preservation of life by creating a barrier to future invisible viral invaders.
(1) comment
Thank you, Dr. Armstong. It is by incredibly intelligent and forward-thinking people like you that the world will be ready, not if, but when the next microscopic invader arrives. We can only hope that the world community responds now, appropriately. Thank you, Sir!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.