We are asking for your presence on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Frederick County, VA, Fairgrounds, 250 Fairgrounds Road, Clearbrook, VA, 22624, starting at 10 a.m. to help break the largest human ice cream cone world record! This unique opportunity is free to all participants!
Donations are welcomed but not required. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will not only be fun, but your presence at this event will make an immediate impact on demonstrating the need for this facility.
Two indoor pools and two ice rinks in our area will make a difference in the lives of everyone in our community, regardless of age and ability! Currently, anyone in our community that wants to use an ice facility has to travel at least an hour. In addition to providing our community with shorter commutes, ice rinks will also offer unique family-fun recreational and social opportunities, as well as an economic benefit for the community in the form of tourism with competitions and out of town visitors and tournaments.
As far as indoor pools are concerned, you may be thinking that we already have an indoor pool, so do we really need more? The answer is absolutely! With additional indoor pool facilities, one being an Olympic indoor pool and the second being a recreational pool, the community will gain additional open swim times, water exercise classes, better swim practice times for our youth, as well as additional swimming lesson availability for all ages and abilities. Our community population has grown and deserves this indoor pool and ice facility.
Rain or shine, this event will go on! So please join us on Oct. 29 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Don’t let this free opportunity pass by without you! If it rains, well, maybe it’s an omen because pools and ice facilities both need water. Set your reminder now for Oct. 29th at 10 a.m. We need you to fill the cone!
Register now at https://forms.gle/PuobDR2cFCcFsA6y5.
Let’s do this! Let’s smash the world records together!
Brenda Homer is a resident of Winchester.
