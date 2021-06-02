Just before I left Afghanistan one of the Afghan officers who I worked with was getting married. I wondered what to get him for his wedding and then remembered that he had always wanted to visit the US. I purchased a large picture book of famous US sites from Amazon and gave it to him for his wedding. He was very thankful and would look at the pictures and talk to me about the places and how one day he would visit them with his family. This officer worked side-by-side with us for his entire adult life, risking his life for me and my fellow Americans and risking retaliation from his own people. Now he faces the greatest danger of all, certain death for him and his entire family. There is no doubt about it, he will be murdered within months of the US withdrawal, which is happening right now.
Tens of thousands of Afghan men and women worked directly for the US and our allies in Afghanistan over the past 20 years. The incoming Taliban government has said they will kill these people. In our haste to leave an unpopular war, we have failed to take in to account this tragedy. We seem to never learn our lesson. I remember watching documentaries of our withdrawal from Vietnam, seeing those desperate men and women clinging to the skids of the last helicopter as it lifted off from the rooftop in Saigon. Watching those brave South Vietnamese pilots lower their loved ones to the decks of US warships and then ditch their helicopters into the sea. We can not let this happen again in Afghanistan!
All of us who served in Afghanistan or Iraq know at least a few of these brave men and women, and likely owe them a debt of gratitude, many of us owe them our lives. I beg you, please don’t forget them! Please reach out to your senators and congressmen and tell them that we must help these people. If we are willing to allow hundreds of thousands of immigrants to cross our southern border every month, we can at least save those who worked side by side with us in Afghanistan. Every time you look at your husband or wife, son or daughter, father or mother who served in Afghanistan, know that there is a good chance that they would not be here today without their Afghan partners. We can’t just let them die!
Michael McGlynn is a resident of Berryville.
