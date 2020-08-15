DANIELLE BOSTOCK
The public safety crisis involving the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department is a standalone reason to vote in this year’s election. Since the City was presented with the findings of a $45,000 report on the state of WFRD, the situation has only gotten worse.
We are not a toy train village with a cool parade. We deserve a local government that — at a bare minimum — values the safety of people.
It is disgraceful that firefighters have to worry about dying when they come to work in Winchester. Our department has not been fully staffed since January 2017. The few council members concerned about fire and rescue have been stonewalled. Seventy percent of the time, the driver is the only person on the fire truck that responds to your emergency. We are now on our fifth fire chief in three years. And, a clear message has been sent to firefighters: It is not safe to speak out here.
Recently, a Winchester firefighter wrote:
“We are not an expendable item. We are husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. We are Dads and Moms. I want to go home and give a hug and kiss to my child after every shift. I want to go home to my wife and have coffee and plan our future together. The last thing I want is my Battalion Chief, Interim Chief and a clergy member making the drive to my house to break the news to my wife that I have been seriously hurt or, Lord forbid, killed in the line of duty. All this because all our warnings fell on deaf ears. All because no one would listen that we are running dangerously low staffing levels.”
We can do better. On City Council agenda items, there is often a budget impact. It is time for the City to consider the human impact. Who benefits from action or inaction? Who is burdened by it? Whose voice mattered most in the process? Death — or fear of death — is never an acceptable impact.
Beyond our literal safety, we deserve a city that looks at decisions through a lens of human dignity. We should all be able to expect a certain level of regard and consideration. And, nothing related to our ward of residence, age, race, ability, religion, or any other aspect of our identities should affect our ability to access and enjoy what Winchester has to offer. For this reason, I am for a Human Rights Board, which my opponent opposed as recently as February. (A recent example of the kind of decision that could benefit from a closer look is the closure of the self-cleaning, single-stall ADA-compliant bathrooms on the pedestrian mall in the name of COVID safety.)
Winchester needs to do more than look good. It has to be good. And that starts with respecting the well-being, dignity, and interests of the people who live and work here.
Danielle Bostick is the Republican candidate for Winchester mayor.
(2) comments
But,,,, but, you are a Republican ! YUK ! No thanks.
You don't live here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.