Who wouldn’t appreciate the admiration, “He spoke truth to power?” Speaking truth to power connotes someone’s willingness to rectify a wrong, and armed with truthfulness, possesses the courage to confront those of greater earthly status or power.
Jesus is undoubtedly the greatest example of speaking truth to power. He denied Satan in the desert, affronted the Pharisees, frustrated the Sanhedrin, disappointed Herod Antipas, and baffled Pilate. I also admire Apostle Paul for speaking truth to power when he defended himself with the Gospel before powerful rulers Governor Felix (Acts 24), Governor Festus, and King Herod Agrippa II (Acts 25-26).
Paul possessed both Roman citizenship and citizenship in heaven (Philippines 3:20). While Paul recognized his greater heavenly citizenship, he didn’t denounce his Roman one but used it for protection against adversaries. Paul’s Roman citizenship enhanced his preaching the Gospel and perfected his heavenly citizenship.
Over the centuries, Paul and other Christian Saints of the Christian Church spoke truth to power while kings like Charlemagne used the sword to replace Greco-Roman and European paganism with Christianity. This enabled Judeo-Christian morality to lay the foundation for Western Civilization. America’s Founders used Christian morality to establish liberty and the Constitution, which itself requires Christian morality to function as designed, starting with fair elections.
Today’s Christians confront another culture, a malignant anti-life, atheistic, secular humanistic, Marxist culture whose attributes, I believe, are promoted by Democrat Party factions – like “The Squad” and democratic socialists; by anti-Christians philosophies – like political correctness, identity politics, critical race theory, white privilege accusations and now, cancel culture to destroy America’s history; and by violent groups – like Black Lives Matter and Antifa that promote envy, fear, hate, division, destruction of our cities, and revolution to overthrow capitalism and America’s constitutional republic.
Like Paul, we’re to speak truth to power to anti-Christian cultures. Like Paul, Christians possess heavenly and earthly citizenships. Like Paul, our earthly (American) citizenship frees Christians to obey Christ’s command to spread the Gospel (Mark 16:15) and obey Christ’s teachings, including about morality (Matthew 5; 28:19-20), until we’re with Christ in glory.
Unlike Paul, Americans possess the franchise. Our voting is essential because elected officials create laws that define our rights and lifestyle, i.e., morality – the domain of Holy God and His Church. Because voting outcomes determine governments’ ruling powers, we speak truth to power when we vote. When Christians vote Biblical morality, we ensure a more civil, secure, and just society built upon God’s absolute morality.
Pulpits are critical to speaking truth to power. Pastors needn’t be political, but they’re to advocate Biblical morality. Besides teaching God’s morality, they’re to remind their parishioners to register to vote (by October 13), have information provided about politicians’ moral positions, and encourage them to vote Christian morality. Pastors should embrace their responsibility to ensure Christ-like governance just as it’s their responsibility to promote Christ-like living.
Paul spoke truth to power wherever necessary to spread the Gospel and Christian morality. As Christians, so must we, including at the ballet box, and pastors must lead the way.
Donovan "Mark" Quimby resides in Frederick County
Trump is the greatest fearmonger and divider of all. He shows cities on fire and says, "This is what you'll have without me." Well, bud, it appears that this is what we have WITH you. Only simpletons could fall for such a bait and switch.
Is Mr Quimby's thesis that without Christianity, there are no morals or ethics?
And why does he only call out so-called leftist groups for divisiveness? I guess we're still playing the "good people on both sides" card.
"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it" When was the last time this country was so divided? April 12, 1861!
Philippines 3:20?
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.” Martin Niemoller
Curious that Mr. Quimby cites onlyBlack Lives Matter and Antifa as promote envy, fear, hate, division, destruction of our cities, and not the ultra right militias that are at least equally responsible for confrontation, provocation and murder.
"Biblical morality"....Is that what we have in our potus, dear pastor who wants us to look at "biblical morality"? Do please name one "biblically moral" person in that administration. If they support that criminal and traitor, newsflash, they aren't "biblically moral." What a hoot.
Judge Spock has declared President Trump a criminal and a traitor. Please tell us, Judge, of what crime has President Trump been convicted?
Which commandment is it again...tho shalt not use funds collected for charity as hush money to silence an adult film star? Convictions dont usually happen when you have so much control over the levers of power, but truth and oil always rise to the surface. And birds of a feather tend to flock together. Are we at 6 convictions now???
And while lying to the people who employ you day in and day out is not necessarily "criminal", it is also not "biblical morality."
Zero.
Umm...that’s zero plus the 7 convictions for his besties Cohen, Manafort, Papodopoulos, Pinedo, van der Zwaan, Stone and Gates...and then theres yet to be sentenced Flynn and over 20 Russian intel officers and citizens. So yeah, practically zero...if you’re new to counting.
Thank you, Mr. Quimby.
