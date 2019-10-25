Appointed school boards still make most sense
As a former Winchester School Board member and chairman, I feel compelled to speak against elected school boards.
While I am an avid believer in the value of elected roles, the most effective school boards are ones that are free to recruit individuals with the skill set and diverse experience needed to move the school system forward. Asking these individuals to mount, manage, and fund an election campaign for a school board seat so they are able to share their skills and experience presents a significant barrier to recruiting the most qualified candidates. Conversely, just because someone can mount, manage, fund an election campaign, or have someone do it for them does not mean he or she has the skill set or experience to meet the diverse needs of a 21st century school board.
While I am positive those who signed the petition for an elected school board were well-intentioned, an analysis of obstacles elected school boards across the state have repeatedly encountered might have changed their minds. Our democracy, even at the local level, is full of examples where appointed boards are effectively fulfilling important community service roles with integrity.
For example, our Planning Commission, the Board of Equalization, the Board of Architectural Review, the Handley Board of Trustees, and there are many more.
The School Board is another perfect example.
Please vote no on elected school boards for the city of Winchester.
Jeff Webber is a resident of Winchester.
Not sure you presented a compelling argument other than you like the council to control everything. You know appoint their friends and colleagues, neglect appointing someone to low income districts. They have lost their voice.
