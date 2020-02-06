Like-minded fiscal conservatives assuredly share much melancholy regarding the well-merited retirement of The Star’s Editorial Page Editor after 27 years.
Leaving behind large shoes to fill, Adrian O’Connor’s journalistic panache resonated amongst readers who value conservatism’s unchanging principles that transcend time and regularly defy human nature.
He’ll be remembered kindly and often, but to persons who self-identify as “fiscal conservatives” and are unwilling to swear unwavering allegiance to the GOP, what advice might he proffer?
To better explain, it’s challenging to persuasively argue that “Republicans” are the guardians of conservatism as they increasingly mollify Democrats, so one must wonder: If ‘Republicans’ won’t defend basic conservative ideals, then who?
In that vein, The Star’s Jan. 26 edition revealed that members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors were “split on whether a tax increase was necessary”:
“I think, at a minimum, if we don’t have a tax increase of 4 or 5 cents, we are going to be in a lot of trouble.” — Gene Fisher, interim ‘Republican’ Frederick County Supervisor
Open to that concept were three other “Republican” supervisors (Wells, McCann-Slaughter, and DeHaven), because they “are not sure how much money” our School Board will request this year.
But three prudent Republicans (Graber, Dunn, and McCarthy) refused to concede that raising taxes was even necessary, or that seven “Republican” supervisors should entrust that choice to a Democrat-controlled body.
Based on figures from official county records, perhaps readers can decide how competent the School Board is to make such decisions:
Frederick County Public Schools’ 2020 budget includes $16.7 million for payments on its outstanding debts of $124 million, some dating back twenty years. When repaid at 4 percent interest, $124 million grows to $180 million.
Of the $343.5 million budgeted to run Frederick County in its entirety for 2019-2020, sixty-three percent ($217.9 million) is allocated for school related spending — a $26 million increase above 2017-2018’s actual school expenditures.
Table 1 of the County’s Capital Improvement Plan shows FCPS requesting $290 million for new schools and renovations which would become $422 million with interest, and if added to the aforesaid $180 million, taxpayers will be responsible for $602 million.
As to our four “Republican” supervisors who “are not sure how much money” our School Board will request, perhaps this illustrates the pitfalls of abandoning “fiscal conservatism” for bipartisan geniality.
Just because “Republicans” in D.C. joined hands with Democrats to suspend the debt ceiling and increase national debts and deficits to psychiatrically disordered levels, it doesn’t need to happen here unless our supervisors abandon this verity:
Advocating for higher taxes by pontificating that Frederick County should willingly pay more because Northern Virginia’s rates are much higher is absurd, because if taxpayers wanted to pay more, they’d have already moved there.
As such, this taxpayer suggests that our county board should imitate all taxpayers who are forced to become “fiscal conservatives” when budgeting fixed incomes and cash shortfalls: Do the obviously logical thing and spend less.
Well, we are being forced to become Northern Virginia/Southern Maryland by Richmond at every turn these days. I suppose taxes are next. Gotta pay for them laws.
If you want to become northern Virginia. Move there
I would suggest all that want to become Northern Virginia move to New York or California. Maybe Maryland can annex the real Northern Virginia and Richmond...perhaps Charlottesville for good measure. Then we might have a chance at a decent state.
