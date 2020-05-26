JAMES T. HOLLAND
“No one is above the law...No one is above the law...” a phrase that has been repeated again and again by leaders in the Democratic party and reinforced again and again by their supporters in the national news media. The sole purpose of this sanctimonious repetition was to smear Donald Trump and to remove him from office. Yet, they are the ones who have been breaking the law! They are the ones who continue to break the law. Perhaps they thought their cause was so “righteous” that it was okay to ignore the law to achieve their goal. Or perhaps their actions were more sinister... an organized attempt to overthrow a duly elected president. We are now learning that their illegal actions began right after Donald Trump was elected president of the United States. Using the intelligence agencies, the FBI, the State Department, the NSA, and the Department of Justice, the Obama administration succeeded in removing, or emasculating key members of the incoming administration. We now know that based on their secret, illegal investigation of the incoming administration, the FBI knew early on that there was no evidence of any collusion with Russia by Trump, and his campaign officials. Yet the Trump haters continued with a clandestine investigation, used “evidence” that they knew was false, lied to the FISA court, withheld evidence that didn’t support their lies, and falsified evidence. These illegal actions led to the appointment of an independent counsel investigation that lasted two years and cost millions of wasted dollars. After ruining several Trump supporters, these “independent” investigators, Trump haters all, grudgingly concluded that there was no collusion, but deliberately left the impression that there may have been “obstruction”...even though the investigation was never obstructed.
When that illegally concocted special counsel Investigation didn’t succeed, the Democrats began a time-consuming, costly, and totally partisan impeachment investigation. The phony impeachment effort was based on a phone call...that was made public. The “whistleblower”who started the impeachment process was not a party to the phone call, yet he secretly presented his interpretation of the “evidence” to Adam Schiff, the biggest liar and Trump hater in Washington. Even though Shiff’s investigation failed to find a crime, the Democrats decided they had to find something, anything, to justify their effort. They, without a single Republican vote, ultimately decided to impeach based on interpreting the phone call to mean that the president encouraged a foreign country to “interfere with the 2020 election.” Of course, the Senate voted to acquit the president.
Now, when a united America should be working together to defeat the greatest health threat we’ve faced in a hundred years, the Democrats have organized new smear campaigns against the president. They falsely claim that he has repeatedly failed to deal with the virus. Their latest smear is that the president has “blood on his hands,” opening the economy too soon. The loyal news media is doing its best to repeat the smears.
The Durham investigation is wrapping up...we’ll see who is above the law!
James T. Holland is a resident of Winchester.
(9) comments
[rolleyes]
It is not a smear to say that he downplayed the virus from the beginning, apart from banning travel from China....after that, he took a 3 month nap, woke up and mumbled thru "briefings" while continuing to take "no responsibility. Touting a drug that is unproven, and may be dangerous (who owns stock in it?) Flouting doctors and scientist to open up with no plan solely for the stock market. And that's a smear?
I thought he left it up to the mostly inept governors to do what each felt was right. We see how wrong that went, but you can’t scream less government control and then complain cause you got what you asked for.
@ginamcintire - Of course they can! They've been doing it for the last 3 months or so! It's... fascinating. Lol!
I think we'll find when the smoke clears that it wasn't just the Dems. I'd be willing to bet the GOP was also in on it because an outsider was duly elected. And he's about to be re-elected.[lol]
Without a doubt on both points! For all his flaws, Trump has the "establishment" pissed and scared and, to my mind, it couldn't happen to a more deserving group. Just wish he'd oust more of 'em that keep undermining him...
Oh...so he’s not a grifter con artist who’s bankrupted and money laundered thru New Jersey casino’s dirty money for Russian mobsters, and the guy together with his adult children who cannot have anything to do with charity work because they STOLE FROM THEIR OWN CHARITY), but instead he’s actually the outsider hero who’s what??? Draining the swamp🤣🤣🤣😂. Is he like a reverse Robin Hood- stealing from the poor to enrich the billionaire class? Or are his heroics more for the children...like he’s breaking up child molestation and cannibal rings run by Hilary and Steven Spielberg (and Bill Gates of course!)??? Whatever it is, thank GAWD Trump is fighting the good fight! Let us know what he finds.
Well, I'd post sources but, you know, none of 'em would meet your pro-China MSM "standards". I'll just enjoy your ignorant condescension and prepare for your anguish and rage when Trump is re-elected and your kind still can't comprehend how or why... lol.
Of course he is Shiny. Short answer is, they know...they don't care; it's right in front of them, and, they don't care.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.