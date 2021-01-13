WILLIAM MELVIN
Mr. Weiss (Your Views, 8 January 2021) is correct. You can’t justify this insanity. We have become a nation that has lost its collective mind! Something evil has invaded our nation, and our lives are never going to be the same.
We see other countries going socialist and collapsing, but it seems like a great plan to us.
Somehow, it’s unAmerican for the census to count how many Americans are in America.
Russians influencing our elections are bad, but illegals voting in our elections are good.
People who say there is no such thing as gender are demanding a female President.
Universities that advocate equality discriminate against Asian-Americans in favor of African Americans.
Some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, and other people are not held responsible for what they are doing right now.
Criminals are caught-and-released to hurt more people but stopping them is bad because it’s a violation of THEIR rights.
People who have never owned slaves should pay slavery reparations to people who have never been slaves.
If a dude pretends to be a woman, you are required to pretend with him.
It was cool for Joe Biden to “blackmail” the President of Ukraine, but it’s an impeachable offense if Donald Trump inquires about it.
People who have never been to college should pay the debts of college students who took out huge loans for their degrees.
Irish doctors and German engineers who want to immigrate to the U.S. must go through a rigorous vetting process, but any illiterate gangbangers who jump the southern fence are welcome.
$5 billion for border security is too expensive, but $1.5 trillion for “free” health care is not.
If you cheat to get into college, you go to prison, but if you cheat to get into the country you go to college for free.
People are dying of a Chinese virus, but it’s racist to refer to it as Chinese even though it began in China.
Pointing out all this hypocrisy somehow makes us “racists”?!
We are clearly living in an upside-down world where right is wrong and wrong is right, where moral is immoral and immoral is moral, where good is evil and evil is good, where killing murderers is wrong, but killing innocent babies is right.
Sadly, this IS who we are!
Wake up America, the great unsinkable ship Titanic America has hit an iceberg, is taking on water, and is sinking fast. Our Republic is being replaced by an Ineptocracy (in-ep-toc’-ra-cy), a system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing, and where members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed, are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.
"“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire
watch melvin he is full of absurdities and lies .... a tRump cultist
Well said. We don't live in America anymore. Progressives have taken over and they want one party rule. Like in their models - North Korea and China. Dissent is not allowed.
Mr. Melvin’s list of shall we call it “a stretching of the truth” is too long to deal with. So we’ll pick one. The Chinese virus. Mr. Melvin seems to love to say that and so did Trump. Over and over and over and over. What happened? The bigoted Trump Trash who for the life of them could’ve locate the only half a brain cell they own, used this as a battle cry to turn on their Asian American neighbors. Asian Americans who are equally citizens of this great country despite the howls of lilly white Anglo Saxons. There is not a single soul dead or alive in this country who is not an immigrant or descended from immigrants. The so called “Chinese” virus is coronavirus 19 which is a virus found through out the world including other countries in Asia and Africa. So, Mr. Melvin, in your bigotry you are wrong. While we were infected with this virus that came from people arriving from China as well as Europe, the Chinese did not invent it, purposely spread it, engineer it out of a lab. Did they handle it badly? Yes, but dictatorships are like that. At least they had an excuse. We had a selfish incompetent dolt who thought only of himself and his election. I’m not sure which is worse.
And you think plugs could do it better? We are a Republic if you don't like the way our state handled China Virus, MOVE!
NSA has confirmed it came from Wuhan China Lab, We have PP Obama to thank for that!
You are misinformed.
Please enlighten me, Democrats, what is not factual in Mr. Melvins letter? Dont stoop to name calling just discuss what he wrote that is not true. Maybe then you will understand why this country is so divided.
It's going to get far, far worse before it gets better. Sadly, no calls for unity will be heeded and the divisions will deepen. And the fat shaming, name calling, gender shaming.... Yep, Unity--just not any time soon....
Oh, boy 🙄 where to start. Mr. Melvin lives in the alternate and dishonest universe of Trump. I would think 🤔 that these Republicans will eventually run out of Alice’s rabbit holes. What will they do? They’ll start digging their own.
Shortly Trump will be gone and impeached and unable to hold office again after the Senate trial (thank you Jesus). He should just slither down to Florida and play golf like the millions of old fat men playing golf in Florida. And he’ll soon feel the economic pain as major corporations are moving against him and the over 145 elected persons who tried to overturn an election and attack our democracy.
Wow! Great letter! You are absolutely correct.....Get ready for the local socialist attacks. Truth really pisses them off!
The fact that you have now lost the civil war, the house, senate, and white house does not irritate me at all.
The mental gymnastics are mind-blowing
I seriously had to purposefully misspell the title of a classic work of literature in order for my comment to be accepted. Apologies in advance to these people: Duck Tracey, Duck Durbin, Duck Cavett and who could forget forget Donald “the biggest duck to ever be President” Trump.
Quack
I’m sorry but that’s a whale of a letter full of bluster and blubber (and false equivalencies)
Which brings this to mind...
"For all men tragically great are made so through a certain morbidness....all mortal greatness is but disease."
Herman Melville/Moby Duck
What in that letter is false? Please point out anything in that letter that isn't happening right now.
That's easy -- it's "false" because they don't agree with it. They live in denial of any reality that goes against their opinions, regardless of evidence. Pure delusion!
Mr. Spock is right: Democrats have won it all. Please, stop your lies, stop believing them, as they are proven to be lies stop moving to a new lie, move on, find a hobby, talk to a mental health professional. It’s over. You’re unhappy with election results because your candidate lost. Golly, that’s how a democracy works. Instead of wallowing in an alternate reality of lies, join your local Republican committee and work harder for the next election. Listen Carefully. That’s. How. A. Democracy Works.
A hollow victory. The Democrats, with their lies and hypocrisy, have destroyed any chance of a unified country for the foreseeable future. Congratulations!
Thanks, Bernie. A dangerous, mentally ill, tantrum throwing 7 year old has been kicked out of the White House by over 80 million voters. The Democrats are in charge and there’s a new sheriff in town. Maybe something will get done that doesn’t revolve around Trump’s ego.
Venezuela here we come!! Yahoo!!!
Excuse me: what evidence? If it’s the so called evidence of election fraud please excuse me while I go roar with laughter😹. Trump’s bafoonish, incompetent clowns of his so called legal team had no evidence. If they had they would have presented it. Personally, I think it would take aliens 👽 to be able to manipulate 7 million votes.
