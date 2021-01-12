MARK ZIMMERMAN
The utter and complete failure of a presidency and an administration: that’s what we have witnessed over the past four years from Donald J. Trump and his appointees and sycophants. We, as a nation, were in deep trouble from the beginning of the Trump presidency, and the situation has significantly worsened over the last 12 months since the coronavirus pandemic began to ravage the country. The domestic terrorism displayed by Americans at the Capitol building on January 6th was difficult to watch, and has been even more difficult to process and comprehend over the ensuing days. The lawlessness and rioting, the loss of life, the destruction of sacred property, and the fear injected into our elected lawmakers who were trying to serve the will of the majority of US citizens is unacceptable. These actions should be universally condemned, and those individuals who are directly responsible for the mayhem, as well as those who facilitated it (including Donald Trump and his sons, Rudy Giuliani, Mo Brooks, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Michael Flynn, and Roger Stone) must be held responsible and accountable for their actions and suffer the appropriate consequences.
So now we wait, in fear and trepidation, for what will happen prior to and during the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on January 20th. I have a son-in-law who works in a non-governmental position at the Capitol building; will he be put in additional harm’s way over the coming weeks and months?
This is not the America I’ve known for the nearly seven decades of my life. I have friends and acquaintances who supported and voted for Trump, twice, and I truly struggle to understand their reasons, particularly during this past election. Seventy-four million-plus US citizens voted for Trump in 2020; that’s a lot of people. I know they must have a rationale, and maybe it’s simply because they just flat-out don’t trust Democrats. The last four years have shone a glaring spotlight on the degree to which we are polarized, politically and ideologically, in this country. We’ve got to find ways to understand each other better, to begin a healing process, and to repair some of the wounds that have been opened. I hope that I have the courage to engage with my acquaintances who supported Trump, to listen and understand their feelings, and to convey my positions to them, so hopefully I won’t lose forever the bonds I’ve forged with them.
(9) comments
Ok, Bernie has had his daily rant of misinformation. Let’s put it aside for what it is. What is already bothering me is what’s going to come in the future from Republicans. The “This isn’t who we are,” is going to start. The fact is that’s exactly who they are. In Georgia and Michigan, Republicans are already starting to find ways to suppress the vote of minorities. It is a racist party who supported, embraced, and voted for a deranged man who supported and embraced white suprematism, the KKK, the party of Hitler (this paper will not allow us to use the N word), QAnon, and other despicable individuals and groups. Your true self has simply come out of the closet and is now responsible for murder when they beat to death a police officer with a fire extinguisher.
Stacy Abrams and her organization and other groups that have signed on with her are starting. They have set their sights on South Carolina and Mississippi. It likely will not all happen by 2022 and it could take years. Be aware Republicans: nationwide these groups are Coming For You.
Welcome to the Divided States of America. Stock up on ammunition. Protect your country, protect your family, and protect your property.
Your puppetmasters in Moscow will be pleased how effectively they have turned you against your own fellow citizens.
When President Trump says "Let's all remain peaceful" the lunatic Democrats hear a call for violence. Maybe that is because the lunatic Democrats have been saying that rioting, looting, burning and murder is "peaceful protests". The lunatic Democrats need to clean the feces out of their ears.
For the last 4 years, all we have heard from the sleazy Democrats is "illegitimate, resist, Russian collusion, impeach, Hitler, racist, bigot", etc...
While at the same time completely ignoring any accomplishments and benefits of the Trump Presidency.
DemonRats have done nothing but scream, yell, complain, lie, fabricate, riot, burn, murder and loot.
And now these lying Democrat hypocrites all all acting like angels calling for unity. Well, not a chance. You will get back what you have been giving out for four years.
Biden is hair-sniffing creep!
Biden is a moron!
Biden is a criminal!
Biden is a Chinese toady!
Never Biden!
Impeach Biden!
Harris is liar!
Harris is a hypocrite!
Harris slept her way to the top!
I hope you're going to give those hamsters in your head a good breakfast and long nap. You have them working overtime already today on your Putin points. Hasn't he called you back to the Winter Palace yet?
Sadly, many Trumpsters are like religious believers, reasonable arguments are ignored or fail due to their emotional ties and feelings. It’s like deconverting a religious believer: They don’t want to be wrong or change their minds. It would hurt too much.
Sounds exactly like you with your lifestyle choices.
or your hate agenda "conservative", whatever that means anymore, with your hate for everyone not white nationalist... you don't tread on me right wing nutjobs have really pushed the envelope this time.. we are all wondering did "conservative, goat, gore, struggling" all participate in the failed coup d etat against the government of the United States. If so, they need to be locked up for their treason.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.