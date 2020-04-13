Many — recently, it seems to be most — people go into politics for the power, the prestige, and the perks. Only a few go into politics because they truly care, not just about their own family, but about your family, and, indeed, about the country and the wider world.
How can you tell which has motivated a particular politician? One simple way: are they there for you?
Jennifer Wexton has held eight in-person town halls since taking office a year and a half ago — that’s eight more than her predecessor. Now that, like the rest of us, she’s social distancing, does that mean she’s no longer here for us? Hardly. Rather, she’s already held two “virtual” town halls and many phone and video conversations with nurses, small business owners, and families affected by this crisis since the practice went into effect. She’s also managed to find the time to write 60,000 letters and emails to her constituents during her tenure in office. And, her staff in Winchester remain accessible via phone and email despite the office space being closed.
Does that mean she’s just a social gadabout? Again, hardly! Congresswoman Wexton has passed four bills, introduced 14 overall, and co-sponsored more than 270. Wexton was known for her ability to work “across the aisle” while serving in the Virginia state Senate, and, even in the more divisive, partisan atmosphere of the House of Representatives, all of the bills she’s introduced and passed were bipartisan — including legislation she successfully fought to include in the COVID-19 relief bill that will protect families’ retirement savings from the current economic crisis.
Politics has taken a back seat, and rightly so, to the COVID-19 crisis we’re all dealing with. But that crisis is all the more reason we need to re-elect Jennifer Wexton, someone who has proved she cares, and will be there for us, in word and deed, this November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.