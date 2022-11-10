Eight hundred and seventy-eight votes in the 4th Ward.
That’s 878 people just in my ward who believe in me.
That’s 878 people who felt I was the appropriate person for the job.
That’s 878 people who understood the need for representation of diversity (age and ethnicity) on our City Council.
That’s 878 people who recognized the importance of having a current parent with students in our public school system.
That’s 878 people who realize that I am actively in the workforce and aware of daily challenges.
That’s 878 people who see my involvement in the many boards that address the needs of many populations in our community.
That’s 878 people in the 4th Ward who were able to look past political affiliation and see the genuine me and what I bring to the table.
But I think what is even more important is the number of people in the rest of the community who believed in me and who have demonstrated their words of support, inspiration and their genuine love for my work in this community.
I gave my all during this campaign, made many sacrifices, but please know that I will gladly do it again. I know that by me stepping up to do what no one else wanted to do for this Ward, I have inspired many. I will continue to work tirelessly for my community and always hold my head high. I will always be the first American with strong Latino heritage to be on Winchester’s City Council and will not be the only one. I simply paved the way for the future!
As I finish my time on City Council, I will continue to support projects that enhance our city and embrace the needs of everyone.
One loss does not define a person it must motivate him or her to want more, to do better and to keep looking for the win!
Mady Rodriguez is City Council's Ward 4 representative who lost a bid for reelection on Tuesday.
