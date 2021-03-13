DAVID SPARKMAN
As a young man starting out in the world, I read two books: “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Napoleon Hill and “Dress for Success” by John T. Molloy. The first boiled down to being able to listen to other people and encourage them, while the second focused on how first appearances matter in business. Later, as our family grew and had the various problems of growing up, I read more books on psychology, paying attention to destructive behavior and how to turn that around.
Our education system no longer teaches these skills. In fact, they are teaching our kids to fail in life. Critical Race Theory and Deep Equity teaches that others are succeeding because they are racist, and the minority kid does not have a chance on his own. He needs government help or he will fail. That is the opposite of making friends with other people. They are being taught to blame their failures on others and taught that the deck is stacked against them for any number of reasons. This kind of thought is self-defeating.
The next book to consider is “The Power of Positive Thinking” by Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, which can be summarized by: “If you think you can, you can. If you think you can’t, you can’t.” Of course, there is a lot of work between the two points of view. Everyone knows you don’t become a star basketball player without spending years on the court. But it is that positive belief in yourself that drives you to success.
Why aren’t we teaching that kind of philosophy to our children and inspiring them to find some happiness and joy in life through their own personal success?
David Sparkman is a resident of Frederick County.
(7) comments
Actually, I like the philosophy of “Do or do not, there is no try,” by Yoda. Kids learn regardless of the date. More important is that kids learn from their parents which lately is scarier than what is taught at school.
Believe me, the “good old days” were not as good as we think.
Why teach that boring stuff when you could be pushing awesome gender identity confusion onto the kids? Or creating racial issues over the slightest academic discrepancy? C'mon, man! Get with the narrative!
And we wonder why so man kids today know less than ever, despite technology. We wonder why they have more anxiety, less coping skills, less interpersonal skills than ever before. The Progressive Left literally makes everything worse under the guise of "unity". Question anything and they'll make sure you are cancelled...
"Why aren’t we teaching that kind of philosophy to our children and inspiring them to find some happiness and joy in life through their own personal success?" This from a guy who hates the gubmint, blames the gubmint, blames minorities and immigrants and people on food stamps for our woes. Maybe set a "personal example", but I don't know. Kids do tend to model what they see at home.....
‘This from a guy ...’
You left out ‘doesn’t know the author of the books that he found so inspiring’
‘How to Win Friends ...’ was written by Dale Carnegie.
You just cant make this stuff up. Its like a master class in dumb*ss!
What we're teaching our kids in school is a very deep subject not easily addressed by superficial analysis. Our educational system is in turmoil caused by the evident lack of acceptable outcomes based on economic and racial disparities. These differences are manifest in early school readiness gaps, alarming gaps in reading and math and SAT scores, lower grades and worse disciplinary statistics in contrast with marked differences in advanced placement and achievement for more affluent students, and increased dropout rates along social, economic, and racial boundaries.
One glaring aspect of this is the difference in school resources. As described by Christina Samuels in Education Week, "Right now, majority-minority school districts get $23 billion less in funding nationally than majority-white school districts, according to EdBuild, a nonprofit organization working to overhaul school finance systems. . .
That disparity may not be the fault of individual teachers—but it’s someone’s fault. We are concentrating students who may already have the least, into school districts that have less money to support them. And instead of trying to make the system fairer, it’s actually getting worse, as a growing number of affluent communities work to form their own school districts, effectively keeping their resources for themselves."
In America, we try to ensure equal opportunity, never outcome. If you want that, look around the world and find that country and go there. Stop trying to ruin the best country. I am sick and tired of the progressive, socialist rot. What you want is not attainable and, if it was, it would ruin everything this country was founded on. Stop trying to blame someone or something for everything you think is wrong.
