It’s here. We are unprepared. We can complain, point fingers, or ignore the reality of the situation. Whichever path you choose, it won’t really matter. It’s here.
Right now, the hardest hit areas are on the coasts. For us, over the mountain, all of that is irrelevant. It will hit us like a tsunami. The federal government is not going to save us, at least not on the front end. I believe that they can have an important role to play as things progress but the question now is what can we do to help ourselves?
This is what I think we need to do:
1) Keep Winchester Medical Center from being on the front line. I don’t generally like to use “war” metaphors, but here we go. No one would put their best medical units on the front line. We should not allow our hospital to be over run because the public believes it to be their only choice.
2) We should mobilize our first responders to do community triage. This group of first responders should include, but not be limited to, paramedics, police/sheriff’s departments, military and National Guard medical units, nurses and physicians assistants. Clergy could also play a role here.
3) Communities could be broken down by wards or school districts. The estimated number of residents in each district would determine how many first responders would be assigned. If this breakdown proves to great, the districts could be further broken down by square blocks. On the front end of the pandemic, each household should probably be visited twice a week. As the wave subsides, and healthy households are identified, this frequency could be down graded. A hot line could be set up for each district to be used for emergencies. It is important that people man this hot line. A lack of information will cause panic, which will make people head to the hospital
4) Schools, closed for perhaps the next five months, could be set up as the next line of defense. These buildings are large, easy to disinfect, have many bathrooms, and have large kitchens and dining areas. They also offer large parking lots with good access. The food service companies that served the student populations could be redirected to serve the new occupants. Citizens with less life-threatening symptoms, but still infected, could be housed here to slow the community infection. Schools also offer a reasonably safe buffer from residences.
5) Only the most critical cases could then be sent to WMC where they could be cared for. Anyone who has been to a hospital ER in normal times knows the problems faced here. Multiply the caseload by a factor 2,3,4 and it’s not difficult to understand the issues.
All of these steps require safety equipment, PPEs, to insure, as best as we possibly can, the health and safety of ALL responders. These people are our frontline. If we lose their skills we risk a rout. We must keep hospitals and emergency rooms from being overrun. There is no magic wand that will make equipment like ventilators show up, but if we can buy time, perhaps we have a chance.
Lastly, people are going to die. Until we can get the infection rate under control, hard life and death choices are going to have to be made. The entire local first responded/medical community needs to develop guidelines for these decisions. No one should have to unilaterally make this decision.
