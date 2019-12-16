Were you aware our President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday, June 24, 2019 aimed at making health-care prices more readily available to consumers?
The following are highlights of the stories from CNN politics written by Tami Luhby.
“The order — which seeks to fulfill the President’s promise to lower costs for Americans — directs the Health and Human Services Department to develop a rule that would require hospitals to disclose prices that reflect what insurers and patients pay for common items and services.”
But where you aware that a coalition of major hospital groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 to stop the Trump administration from requiring them to disclose the prices they privately negotiate with insurers?
This move comes less than three weeks after the administration issued a final price transparency rule that officials say will help reduce health-care costs, one of Mr. Trump’s main promises as he heads into the 2020 campaign.
“Patient empowerment requires transparency around price and quality,” said Health Secretary Alex Azar. “Every day, American patients are being taken advantage of by a system that hides critical information from them that they need to make decisions for them and their families.”
The rule, which stems from an executive order Trump issued this summer, requires hospitals to make public by 2021 the rates they negotiate with insurers and the amounts they are willing to accept in cash for an item or service. In addition, they must provide this information in an online, searchable way for 300 common services, such as X-rays, outpatient visits, Cesarean deliveries, and lab tests. Hospitals that don’t comply will face a civil penalty of up to $300 a day.
When he announced the regulation last month, Azar said he believes it will survive any legal challenges from hospitals.
“Hospitals should be ashamed that they aren’t willing to provide American patients the cost of a service before they purchase it,” Caitlin Oakley, an HHS spokeswoman, said Dec. 4.
Addressing the argument that patients are more interested in what they actually have to pay, the administration also released last month a proposed rule that would require insurers to provide consumers with estimates of their out-of-pocket costs for all health care services through an online tool. Carriers would have to disclose their negotiated rates for in-network providers, as well as the allowed amounts paid for out-of-network providers.
Administration officials contend that greater price transparency will allow patients to shop for medical services, which in turn will lead to lower prices.
“The decades-long norm of price obscurity is just fine for those who get to set the prices with little accountability and reap the profits, but that stale and broken status quo is bleeding patients dry,” Seema Verma, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ administrator, wrote in an op-ed in the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday. “The price transparency delivered by these rules will put downward pressure on prices and restore patients to their rightful place at the center of American health care.”
Wonder if Valley Health Systems is part of this lawsuit?
Who would not want to support President Trump in this executive order that will benefit every human being in the United States?
Wouldn’t you want to know what a procedure is going to cost and even compare costs with other hospitals before you actually go into a hospital?
Valley health, before mandate, has a vost estimate program. I dont work for valley health and dont particularly care for some of their practices but they are the only game in town. I had a hip replacement, called ahead of time, and they quoted what my cost would be. It was great to know ahead of time. I am a Medicare patient
