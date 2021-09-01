The Taliban may be closer than we think. Many of us became acutely aware of the extent of their mindless devotion to their particular brand of beliefs when in early 2001 the Taliban destroyed two centuries-old giant statues of the Buddha carved out of sandstone hillsides in Afghanistan. Dating from between the second and fifth centuries, well before the advent of Islam, the statues were intolerable to the Taliban. Their foreign minister at the time stated that the immense statues were “anti-Islamic,” and that they “will not leave [any] part that is contrary to our belief.”
Scary, isn’t it, that the opinion of the day can be used to justify the destruction of images of a nation’s history? Thank goodness such an overt demonstration of the tyranny of the current proponents of opinion can’t happen here. Or can it?
By now you’ve divined where this is headed.
Today’s (August 30, 2021) Washington Post reports that the newly re-opened Postal Museum in Washington, DC has removed a quotation extolling the value of the Postal Service to the nation because it was uttered by John C. Calhoun. Vice President from 1825 to 1832, Calhoun was also a defender of slavery, so obviously nothing Calhoun did or said is worthy of recognition today, at least in the minds of those currently driving public opinion.
Okay, so maybe invoking the Taliban is a bit over the top in this context, but with the Left supporting the removal of statuary and now even quotations because they feel offended by the subjects’ beliefs, I wonder how much farther this trend will go. There’s a hint of how much farther in the propagation of the notions of systemic racism and critical race theory. We’re all guilty of racism, so the theory goes, so we all must atone; we all must, if we are to be accepted, align our thought and behavior with those who are currently in charge.
Absent the barbaric behavior of the Taliban, some aspects of their attitude toward anyone or anything that doesn’t align with their beliefs are beginning to look familiar.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.