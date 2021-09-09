This is a tit-for-tat response to a Sept. 1 Open Forum titled “What do the Taliban and the left have in common?”
I get no pleasure out of comparing one of our worst enemies to my fellow Americans. However, I believe the four dark years of Donald Trump were largely a result of progressives remaining silent. We now know, we must put up a defense. So, in all fairness, let’s compare the Taliban to the right.
Both are strict conservatives seeking to bring their religious morality into government. The Taliban believe government must follow the words of Allah as written in the Koran. The conservative Republicans believe our government must return to Judeo-Christian values. But our founders were clearly Omnist, who understood both the need for individual religious liberty and a separation between church and state.
Conservatives are labeled racist because they strive to prevent equality in terms of human rights. When in power, they roll back any progress previously made by minorities. Trump did it through his presidency and the Taliban are doing it now. Chauvinism and prejudice in all conservative groups are obvious by simply noting the lack of diversity in the faces of the men in power.
The Republican party’s main principle reads, “We believe in American exceptionalism.” But, every conservative group around the world thinks they are the ones who are the most exceptional. This is an arrogant belief that goes against America’s principles. Britain assumed they were exceptional and treated us unfairly. So, our founders sent them a letter declaring that we “ … assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle … ” So, treating all people as an equal is the American way and the only way people will peacefully coexist. Conservative groups however, don’t seem interested in coexisting.
Conservatives don’t get along with each other. In Afghanistan as the Taliban moved into power, a recent report revealed that internally, they can’t agree on how to form a government. The first sign of a new chapter in their endless civil war came from Isis-K. Suicide bombers brought pain and suffering to innocent people by blowing themselves up in a crowd of people. About the same time, one very confused conservative from North Carolina drove his old pickup truck into Washington. His goal was to be the exceptional patriot and a martyr for Trump’s big lie. On Jan. 6, the Trump supporters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence,” who is also a conservative. Endless internal conflict within conservative groups, leads to new factions, each obsessing over some bias. Proud Boys and QAnon are the latest.
Meanwhile, here in Frederick County, there seems to be internal conflict on our conservative Board of Supervisors. Far-right members are outraged over the teaching of a nonexistent Critical Race Theory. The idea has been made up by the fake conservative media.
Ken Kovach is a resident of Frederick County.
