What is wrong with this country? What kind of a nation do we now live in where republican citizens are threatening the FBI, the premier law enforcement agency in the world, and calling for the hanging of the Attorney General of the United States?
I am angry that this is how America is now viewed around the world. What damage has one man done, and why are so many absolutely blind to his lies and misdeeds that threaten the very soul and essence of America?
On Monday I saw tall metal gates and barriers around the Hoover Building, the main headquarters of the FBI. I can understand the need for such security from foreign threats, but from Americans who are Trump supporters? What must happen before the trance of this cult leader is broken? Do FBI agents need to die? Trump’s social media site even posted the names of the FBI agents who conducted the lawful search, solely to threaten and pour gas on the fire.
Trump followers screamed “lock her up” when Clinton used her phone to send emails, which after months of investigation were deemed declassified when she sent them. How hypocritical now that Trump has done so much worse yet, instead of treating him the same, his followers want to defund the FBI. That Trump bumper sticker now stands for defunding law enforcement, and condoning threats and violence.
When Trump breaks the law, his supporters blame those who enforce the law. When Trump lies, his supporters excuse his behavior.
This republican party stays silent because they need their votes. America is no greater than the citizens who live in it. The true Republican party, the one that once stood for law and order and the rule of law, needs to step forward and take America back from Trump.
Delmara "Deetzie" Bayliss is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.