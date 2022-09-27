ALAN FINK
Gender reassignment is truly an anathema to modern medicine.
After a nearly 40-year career in medicine, I take no satisfaction in stating that I am deeply disappointed in my profession for not clearly and emphatically denouncing this inhumane practice of “virtue-signaling-for-dollars” taking place in hospitals and medical centers all around the country. Doctors are willingly altering the natural hormonal levels of children as well as surgically removing their genitals (which rarely happens) and breasts. Why? Because that’s what some children want. Simply put, although there may be some exceptions, gender reassignment amounts to nothing less than medical malpractice ... and the legal profession is about to have its heyday.
Most mature adults realize that children, for the most part, are clueless, yet exquisitely vulnerable to social pressure and manipulation. It doesn’t take an intellectual to know that children are not psychologically mature enough to understand the long-term ramifications of these radical medical treatments, nonetheless grant informed-consent for permanent and life-altering surgical procedures. We don’t allow young children to smoke, or drink, or drive ... but this? And where are the parents? I can only surmise that many exist at the same emotional maturity level as their children.
We are already seeing many reports of the adverse and long-lasting traumatic physical and psychological effects of such experimentation on our most vulnerable. In 2020, Finland (amongst other countries) well known for its progressive policies and liberal lifestyle, had realized its mistake and decided to radically revise its gender-affirming hormonal protocols in favor of “prioritizing psychological interventions and support over medical interventions,” according to the Society for Evidence Based Gender Medicine.
And yet, despite the ever-increasing reports of gender reassignment catastrophes and regret, such medical and surgical reassignment procedures persist in this country.
How could rational, supposedly intelligent people sink to this level? Such is not the purview of advanced medical science nor is it the act of ethical patient advocates. I am now convinced more than ever that we are reaping what we have sown over the past 30-plus years from extreme leftist indoctrination of our youth in grades K-12 and college. Our once grade-schoolers are now doctors, and even our most esteemed medical scientists in elite medical schools across the country are not immune from the powerful and evil social forces that are advocating for this lunacy.
One day we will look back at this in disbelief and wonder how our society could have sunk so low ... But for now, where is the resounding outcry by my medical colleagues of, “First, do no harm?”
