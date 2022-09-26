Do citizens in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties recognize the negative effects that trauma has on individuals’ ability to live as productive members of our community?
When a whole community understands that trauma impacts the physical, social, and emotional growth of individuals, as well as the professionals who help them, and is able to provide resources to heal the wounds of trauma, it is considered a “Trauma-Informed Community.” After two years of work, our area is about to become the 26th locale in Virginia to embark on a journey toward healing and building resilience in individuals of all ages and in families.
Four elements help us evaluate the mental health of our community:
1) How widespread is the impact of trauma and do we have the resources to implement potential paths for recovery?
2) What are the signs and symptoms of trauma?
3) Do we respond to “out-of-the-norm-behavior” by integrating trauma-informed practices into policies and procedures?
4) How can we best teach resilience and become more trauma responsive?
Uniting to tackle trauma makes it possible to develop policies and procedures that will have a lasting effect on individual and group resilience. Toxic stressors impact children, youth, and families negatively: domestic abuse; parental separation, mental illness and incarceration; child abuse and neglect; community violence; and natural disaster. Research shows that toxic stress caused by repeated exposure to traumatic events damages children’s developing brains and impacts their development for many years and into adulthood. Once children have experienced trauma, new and different “triggers” stimulate the “survival brain” and release stress hormones that shut down the individual’s ability to learn, think rationally, and make decisions. A “trigger” (unrelated to the original trauma) negates the healthy “learning/thinking brain.”
Children living in a state of “red alert” are physiologically unable to learn. Social service organizations, police officers, and the court system are all full of clients whose brains are in “survival” mode not in the “learning/thinking” prefrontal cortex. Teens and adults living in “survival mode” struggle to function.
Fortunately, training in trauma sensitivity for adults, and addressing and responding to childhood trauma in youth and families have the potential to build resilience in individuals, groups, and communities, fostering a return to practices that strengthen healthy development. Trauma resilience impacts all areas of our community: healthcare, legal and court services, schools, policies, training, and workforce development.
Backbone organization I’m Just Me Movement and three founding organizations, United Way, Warren Coalition, and Northwestern Community Services Board, invite individuals and organizations to partner as we create necessary resources to build a trauma-responsive, trauma-informed community. The Triumph Over Trauma Event Launch on Oct. 4 includes lunch, guest speakers, and a screening of the film Resilience. We all want to live in a flourishing, collaborative community where all people feel safe, connected and empowered to reach their fullest potential. Contact triumphovertraumasv@gmail.com to join in our mission: building healthy, resilient communities, reducing the effect of trauma on children, youth and families.
Katherine Simpson is a Winchester resident and secretary of the I'm Just Me Movement.
